ANALYSIS: The GOP Is Losing Its Grip On November, But One Issue Could Save Them

The Republican Party is slowly losing its grip on the midterm elections, however one important issue might secure their chances at winning majorities in both the House and Senate.

President Joe Biden has a 53.1% disapproval rating, as of Sept. 1, up nearly five and a half points from his disapproval rating this time a year ago, according to FiveThirtyEight. Politico predicts that both the House and the Senate will go to Republicans in the midterm elections this year. In all, predictions indicate that Republicans can still win big in November, but after a series of policy wins for Democrats, a landslide for the GOP is becoming less likely.

In August, Democrats won a special election in New York’s 19th district, considered a bellwether race due to its proximity to the November elections. Although special elections aren’t perfect indications for voter turnout in a general election, the election was widely viewed as indication of an increasingly galvanized Democrat base, as Democrat Pat Ryan prevailed against his Republican opponent by a higher margin than Biden won the same district in 2020. Sarah Palin lost her special election in August to Democrat challenger Mary Peltola in Alaska. (RELATED: Pollsters Just Delivered Some Bad News To Mitch McConnell)

FiveThirtyEight’s predictions for Senate races give Democrats a slight edge against the GOP. In July, Fox News Power Rankings predicted that Republicans would win between 225 and 255 seats in November. But in August, the survey predicted lower wins for the GOP, at only 220 to 248 seats.

But Republicans can focus on one key issue and secure victories in the midterms.

Even after some analysts predicted the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade would hand Democrats the midterms, 62% of voters still ranked high cost of living/inflation, the economy in general and crime/violence as the most important issues to them. An August 10 Ipsos poll found that right behind inflation, Americans rank gun violence or crime as their top concern. The same trend holds true for Latino voters, as a UnidosUs poll by BSP Research found that crime and gun violence were a top concern for the demographic behind only inflation and the rising cost of living.

Polls are also showing that on the issue of crime voters give Republicans an advantage over Democrats. A June Fox News poll found that voters have confidence in the GOP to handle crime more than Democrats by 13 points. A later August Ipsos poll corroborated these findings, writing that 32% of voters trust Republicans to handle crime, compared with only 21% who trust Democrats.

Democrats who cozied up to the “Defund the Police” movement earlier are now realizing they’ll need to appear tough on crime to court swing voters for November. Biden’s stop in Pennsylvania on Tuesday centered around his “Safer America Plan,” whose top policy proposal vows to “Fund the police and promotes effective prosecution of crimes affecting families today.” Democrats in other major cities are distancing themselves from the movement, including New York Mayor Eric Adams, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. (RELATED: ‘About Power And Control’: Planned Parenthood Spends Historical $50 Million On Midterm Elections)

When citizens are given the choice, they choose to vote on the side of law and order, which comes as no surprise in light of recent polling. San Francisco’s District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was notoriously soft on crime, was recalled in June. In fact, Democrat’s own voters opposed the soft-on-crime DA, with polling months before the recall vote showing that 64% of registered Democrats said they would vote to recall Boudin. Voters in Minneapolis, where George Floyd died in police custody in the summer of 2021, rejected a measure that would significantly reduce funding to the police in the city in November 2021. (RELATED: CCP-Linked TikTok To Crack Down On Election ‘Misinformation’, Partners With US Gov)

With Democrats backtracking on soft-on-crime policies, Republicans have the perfect opportunity to position themselves as the party of law and order and win voters back to the GOP ahead of November’s elections. The Democratic Party has a little over 9 weeks to convince voters that they are the best to handle crime. But Republicans still have the edge, if they can keep it.