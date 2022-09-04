Mass Shooting Near Virginia College Campus Leaves Seven Injured

A shooting near Norfolk State University (NSU) early Sunday left seven people injured, several of them college students, and forced a nearby hospital into lockdown, Fox News reported.

The shooting took place just after midnight local time, at an off-campus location near the university, and left two of the victims with life-threatening injuries, Fox News reported. The university believed that the victims were “innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party,” according to a Norfolk State University Instagram post.

NSU Police declined to comment when asked by a Daily Caller News Foundation reporter if a suspect had been apprehended, stating that the investigation was still ongoing.

Norfolk Police have informed us that several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd. NSU Police have secured the NSU campus. Counseling is being made available for any student in need of services. — Norfolk State University (@Norfolkstate) September 4, 2022

NSU said in a tweet that university police had “secured the NSU campus,” and offered counseling services to any member of the community who felt they needed it. Norfolk General Hospital’s trauma center, where the victims were taken, was locked down for around five hours after the shooting, WTKR 3 News reported.

The shooting took place near Old Dominion University, but none of the victims were students there, according to WTKR 3 News.

