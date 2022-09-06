Editor Daily Rundown: Illegals Are Overwhelming The Asylum System

ILLEGALS ARE OVERWHELMING THE ASYLUM SYSTEM… NYT: Biden Administration Has Admitted One Million Migrants to Await Hearings

[M]ore than one million undocumented immigrants who have been allowed into the country temporarily after crossing the border during President Biden’s tenure, part of a record-breaking cascade of irregular migration around the world. […]

The million who have been allowed in since Mr. Biden took office — a figure that comes from internal Homeland Security data and court filings — are from more than 150 countries around the globe. […]

Mr. Biden’s detractors say that his welcoming message to immigrants during his campaign amounted to an invitation to cross illegally; even his own Border Patrol chief, Raul Ortiz, suggested as much when he was interviewed recently as part of a lawsuit filed by the state of Florida. […]

Currently, it takes between five and seven years for asylum cases to be decided. If an application is denied, there are opportunities to appeal, adding more years to an immigrant’s time in the country.

FLASHBACK… 2 WEEKS AGO… FOX: Migrant encounters at southern border exceed 2 million so far in FY 22, as Biden-era crisis continues

The number of migrant encounters at the southern border this fiscal year has now exceeded two million, sources tell Fox News — a number that marks a new record, as well as a glaring sign of the enormous and ongoing crisis facing agents, officials and communities at the border.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Monday that there were 199,976 migrant encounters in July, taking the total so far this fiscal year to 1.946 million encounters.

CBP sources tell Fox that since then, that numbers have now surpassed the two million mark, a milestone not hit before at the border. Last year, in a record-setting year that saw more than 1.7 million encounters, agents had made approximately 1.2 million encounters at this time.

BIDEN CASHES IN THE ‘CHIPS’… ADMIN WILL DISTRIBUTE $50 BILLION FUND BASED ON RACE & GENDER… NYT: Biden Administration Releases Plan for $50 Billion Investment in Chips

WASHINGTON — The Department of Commerce on Tuesday unveiled its plan for dispensing $50 billion aimed at building up the domestic semiconductor industry and countering China, in what is expected to be the biggest U.S. government effort in decades to shape a strategic industry. […]

To receive the money, companies will need to demonstrate the long-term economic viability of their project, as well as “spillover benefits” for the communities they operate in, like investments in infrastructure and work force development, or their ability to attract suppliers and customers, the department said.

Projects that involve economically disadvantaged individuals and businesses owned by minorities, veterans or women, or that are based in rural areas, will be prioritized, the department said. So will projects that help make the supply chain more secure by, for example, providing another production location for advanced chips that are manufactured in Taiwan. Companies are encouraged to demonstrate that they can obtain other sources of funding, including private capital and state and local investment.

TRUMP WINS COURT BATTLE FOR ‘SPECIAL MASTER’… FOX: Federal judge orders appointment of special master to review seized Trump records

A federal judge ordered Monday that an independent special master be appointed to review the records seized by the FBI during its raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and ordered the Justice Department stop its own review of the material for investigative purposes.

U.S. District Judge from the Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen M. Cannon ordered that the special master be appointed to “review the seized property, manage assertions of privilege and make recommendations thereon, and evaluate claims for return of property.”

“The Court hereby authorizes the appointment of a special master to review the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege,” the order states. […]

“Furthermore, in natural conjunction with that appointment, and consistent with the value and sequence of special master procedures, the Court also temporarily enjoins the Government from reviewing and using the seized materials for investigative purposes pending completion of the special master’s review or further Court order.”

The order, though, “shall not impede the classification review and/or intelligence assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (“ODNI”) as described in the Government’s Notice of Receipt of Preliminary Order.”

MIKE DAVIS: U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, S.D. Fla. – BA, Duke University – JD (magna), Univ. of Mich. Law School – Law Clerk to Judge Colloton, U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit – Fmr. attorney at top firm – Fmr. federal prosecutor – Confirmed w/ strong bipartisan support (36% of Ds) (THREAD)

STEVEN PORTNOY THREAD SUMMARIZES JUDGE’S ORDER…PORTNOY: JUST IN: Judge Aileen Cannon grants Trump’s motion to appoint a special master “to review the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney client and/or executive privilege.”

“The Supreme Court did not rule out the possibility of a former President overcoming an incumbent President on executive privilege matters,” Cannon says in her ruling, saying DOJ has overstated the 1977 case Nixon v GSA.

Judge Cannon sets aside DOJ’s argument that Trump cannot assert executive privilege against the current executive branch. “In the Court’s estimation, this position arguably overstates the law,” Cannon writes.

Judge Cannon BLOCKS prosecutors from continuing their criminal investigation until the special master completes his/her work: “[T]he Court does not find that a temporary special master review under the present circumstances would cause undue delay [to the investigation].”

MORE from Cannon’s order: — Docs seized from Mar-a-Lago includes Trump’s “medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information” — Cannon says as Trump is a former president, “the stigma associated with the subject seizure is in a league of its own.”

“[T]his is not a situation in which there is no room to doubt the immediately apparent incriminating nature of the seized material, as in the case of the sale of cocaine,” Judge Cannon writes.

Both sides have until this Friday to submit a list of proposed candidates to serve as special master, Cannon says.

OVER THE WEEKEND… TRUMP SAYS FBI RAIDED MELANIA’S DRAWERS, BARRON’S BEDROOM… PATRIOT J: Donald Trump says the FBI raided his 16-year-old son Barron’s bedroom, too. (VIDEO)

LEFT FUMES OVER JUDGE’S ORDER…NYT: ‘Deeply Problematic’: Experts Question Judge’s Intervention in Trump Inquiry

This was “an unprecedented intervention by a federal district judge into the middle of an ongoing federal criminal and national security investigation,” said Stephen I. Vladeck, a law professor at University of Texas. […]

Paul Rosenzweig, a former homeland security official in the George W. Bush administration and prosecutor in the independent counsel investigation of Bill Clinton, said it was egregious to block the Justice Department from steps like asking witnesses about government files, many marked as classified, that agents had already reviewed.

“This would seem to me to be a genuinely unprecedented decision by a judge,” Mr. Rosenzweig said. “Enjoining the ongoing criminal investigation is simply untenable.” […]

“Judge Cannon had a reasonable path she could have taken — to appoint a special master to review documents for attorney-client privilege and allow the criminal investigation to continue otherwise,” said Ryan Goodman, a New York University law professor. “Instead, she chose a radical path.”

NYC COPS QUIT IN HUGE NUMBERS…NY POST: Nearly 2,000 NYPD cops quitting before getting full pensions — a 71% jump from 2021

The NYPD is still hemorrhaging cops.

Ever-growing exodus figures show 2,465 police officers have filed to leave the department this year — 42% more than the 1,731 who exited at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The Post.

More disturbing is the fact that the number of cops hanging up their holsters early — before reaching 20 years for a full pension — has skyrocketed 71% this year from the year before (1,098 from 641).

NYPD Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said the so-called “voluntary quits” are driving the “stampede” — and not a big academy class that graduated in 2022, as claimed last month by Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.

BABY SHOT IN PG COUNTY, MD…WTOP: Police: 1-year-old girl shot in Prince George’s Co.

Police said a 1-year-old girl was shot Sunday afternoon inside of an apartment building in Glenn Dale, Maryland.

According to Prince George’s County police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road around 2 p.m. Sunday. On arrival, officers found a one-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

YOUTH CURFEW ORDERED FOR PG COUNTY…LARRY MILLER, WUSA9: Breaking: After a deadly weekend in Prince George’s County, the County Executive announces a 30 day curfew for those 17 and younger.

‘WHERE ARE THE AUNTIES?’… WTOP: Prince George’s Co. to enforce teen curfew to combat crime: ‘These kids don’t just need a hug’

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says police in the Maryland county will begin stepping up enforcement of an already on-the-books curfew to keep teens off the streets at night, amid a rise in carjackings and other violent crime.

The announcement Monday of a get-tough approach on crime came as Prince George’s County marked its deadliest month in decades — with 24 killings investigated by police in August, alone — and a rise in violent crime by repeat offenders, Alsobrooks said.

In particular, Alsobrooks pointed to an “eye-popping” 430 arrests of juveniles this year — nearly double the number last year.

“At this point, these kids don’t just need a hug, they need to be held accountable,” Alsobrooks said. “I know it’s not a popular thing to say, but it’s a fair question: Where are their parents? Where are the aunties, where are the uncles and other family members who are responsible for them?”

UNREST IN THE WEST… BREITBART: Officials Beg Californians to Use Less Electricity as Blackouts Loom

Officials are asking Californians to use less electricity as the state faces record demand for energy on Tuesday, creating the possibility for rolling blackouts in the midst of a heat wave.

On Tuesday, as the state faces a seventh consecutive “Flex Alert,” in which residents will be asked to conserve electricity between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., officials say that efforts to save energy must be doubled or tripled to be effective.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) declared an “Energy Emergency Alert” at level 2 on Monday, one level below the stage at which blackouts would have been required. It brought four natural gas plants online to help hope with demand, as solar and wind power cannot meet the state’s needs in a crunch. It also imported power from the Pacific Northwest, which has been spared the heat that has settled in across California in the past week.

RUSSIA ADMITS THE TRUTH ABOUT NORDSTREAM 1… BI: Russia says it will not resume natural-gas flows via a key pipeline to Europe until the ‘collective West’ lifts sanctions against the country

The Kremlin has issued its sharpest comments about cutting off Russia’s natural-gas flow to Europe via the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Monday, saying supplies would not resume until the “collective West” lifts sanctions against Moscow.

“Problems with gas supply arose because of the sanctions imposed on our country by Western states, including Germany and Britain,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov during a conference call, Reuters reported on Monday.

“We see incessant attempts to shift responsibility and blame onto us. We categorically reject this and insist that the collective West – in this case, the EU, Canada, the UK — is to blame for the fact that the situation has reached the point where it is now,” Peskov added, per Reuters.

Peskov added that Nord Stream 1 would “definitely” resume its supply to Europe if sanctions are eased, according to the outlet.

GAS PRICES SHOOT UP IN EUROPE… BREITBART: Europe’s Winter of Chaos: Gas Price Spikes by 35 Per Cent After Russia Cuts Pipeline to EU

Russia’s decision to disable the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to the EU has seen the price of gas spike by 35 per cent.

Things are only looking worse and worse for the general European public, with the price of gas spiking by 35 per cent after Russia announced that it would not be turning its Nord Stream 1 pipeline back on after disabling it late last week to allegedly conduct maintenance.

Analysts have said the move further increases the probability that various nations across the bloc will be forced to implement draconian measures rationing their dwindling supplies of gas, while Iran has seemingly seen the Russian decision as an opportunity to start supplying Europe with its own reserves of the hydrocarbon.

OH, GOOD!… NYT: Russia Is Buying North Korean Artillery, According to U.S. Intelligence

WASHINGTON — Russia is buying millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea, according to newly declassified American intelligence, a sign that global sanctions have severely restricted its supply chains and forced Moscow to turn to pariah states for military supplies.

The disclosure comes days after Russia received initial shipments of Iranian-made drones, some of which American officials said had mechanical problems. U.S. government officials said Russia’s decision to turn to Iran, and now North Korea, was a sign that sanctions and export controls imposed by the United States and Europe were hurting Moscow’s ability to obtain supplies for its army.

The United States provided few details from the declassified intelligence about the exact weaponry, timing or size of the shipment, and there is no way yet to independently verify the sale. A U.S. official said that, beyond short-range rockets and artillery shells, Russia was expected to try to purchase additional North Korean equipment going forward.