Chicago 16-Year-Old Charged With Four Carjackings In A Single Day: Report

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with four armed carjackings within a single day in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood, CBS News reported Wednesday.

The carjackings occurred Aug. 16, 2021, according to the outlet. The boy reportedly carjacked a 29-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 75-year-old man, all at gunpoint.

The teen reportedly faces three felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking and one felony count of aggravated assault. He appeared in juvenile court Tuesday, CBS News noted. (RELATED: ‘Bear With Me’: Reporter Nearly Breaks Down In Tears On-Air Discussing City’s Violent Crime)

Carjackings have reportedly been on the rise in major cities across America in recent years, especially those carried out by adolescents. In 2019, 25 teens were arrested for carjackings in Washington D.C., but that number rose to 59 in 2020 and to 100 in 2021, according to the Washingtonian.

Carjackings in New York City soared by 286% between 2019 and 2021, according to Fox5 New York. Carjackings in New Orleans rose by 160% during the pandemic, Nola.com reported. From 2019-2020, there were 603 reported carjackings in Chicago, a number which rose to 1,413 in 2020-2021 and 1,849 in 2021 until thus far in 2022, according to Chicago crime data.

Teens accounted for more than half of arrests for carjacking in D.C. between 2020 and 2021. Of the 151 carjacking arrests made in the city in 2021, 85 were carried out by minors with criminal records, according to the New York Times.