Former NFL Player Kevin Ware Jr. Allegedly Burned Girlfriend’s Corpse

Court documents released Wednesday revealed former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. allegedly burned the corpse of his 29-year-old girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, after he reportedly murdered her.

The former San Francisco 49ers tight end was transferred from Montgomery county to the Harris County jail earlier in September to face murder charges, according to Click2 Houston. If convicted, Ware faces anywhere from 15 years to life in prison.

Pomaski was reportedly last seen alive April 25, 2021 at a party in her home. Her disappearance led authorities to believe foul play was involved, according to Click2 Houston. U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Ware in a strip mall June 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., according to Fox News. He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court Sept. 26, Click2 Houston noted.

The Harris County District Attorney’s (DA) Office indicted Ware in July in connection with Pomaski’s death. At the time, the DA’s office said Ware faced charges of tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, but did not provide further details, according to Click2 Houston.

Now, gruesome details surrounding the indecencies Ware allegedly committed against Pomanski’s corpse have emerged.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg released a statement regarding the developments in the alleged murder case. “Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges,” Ogg said, according to Click2 Houston. “We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all,” she reportedly added.

A chief prosecutor in the Major Offenders Division, Lacy Johnson, thanked those who provided valuable information to authorities during the investigation. "We appreciate everyone who has come forward to provide evidence and aid in our investigation," Johnson said, according to Click2 Houston.

“Although this investigation has been going on since Taylor’s disappearance in 2021, the court process is just beginning, and we encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward,” Johnson said, according to the outlet. Anyone with information pertaining to the case has reportedly been urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9100.