This Guy Called Prince Andrew ‘A Pedo Bastard,’ And A Crowd Beat His Ass

Footage circulating online shows a man screaming at Prince Andrew during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession Monday.

While it’s unclear from some of the videos exactly what the young man was screaming, Sky News caught the moment where the young man appeared to scream “Andrew! You’re a sick old man!” but another clip sounds more like, “Andrew, you’re a pedo bastard!” Honestly, to me it sounded like he said both and a heck of a lot more.

The outburst likely had something to do with Prince Andrew’s relationship with convicted child sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Instead of acknowledging the fact that Andrew is a pretty disgusting character who took years to settle the child sexual assault case against him with his victim, the crowd chose violence over the one young man brave enough to call him out.

A young man in Edinburgh got himself an excellent spot in the crowds that lined the royal mile to call Prince Andrew “a paedo bastard” before being huckled out by the hood. Extra points for the cupping of the hand to ensure safe delivery of the sound waves into Andrew’s ears. pic.twitter.com/s7uV1tNSNZ — Iain Latto (@iain_latto) September 12, 2022

Multiple people in the crowd grabbed the young man and threw him to the ground, after which British law enforcement intervened and helped the man to his feet. He was then shuffled out of the view of the funeral procession.

The procession was on its way to St Giles’s Cathedral in central Edinburgh, according to Holyrood. Reporters for the outlet claimed that the young man called Andrew out by name after people fell silent in the crowd. Police arrested the young man, who told told reporters that “powerful men shouldn’t be allowed to commit sexual crimes and get away with it.”

His outburst caused division among social media users, who for some reason felt it wasn’t the time or place for the protest, thus begging the question: When is the best time to call out sexual offenders for their behavior? Just kidding — it’s always! (RELATED: REPORT: Ghislaine Maxwell Befriends Grizzly Murderess In Prison)

A number of people responded to Tweets featuring different angles of the heckler linking to a clip of Prince Andrew and his daughter, Princess Eugenie, where he appears to fondle her backside.