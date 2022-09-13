Editor Daily Rundown: Inflation Roars At 8.3%BREAKING THIS AM: INFLATION ROARS AT 8.3%… CNBC: Inflation rose 0.1% in August even with sharp drop in gas prices

Inflation rose more than expected in August as rising shelter and food costs offset a drop in gas prices, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday.

The consumer price index, which tracks a broad swath of goods and services, increased 0.1% for the month and 8.3% over the past year. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, CPI rose 0.6% from July and 6.3% from the same month in 2021.

Economists had been expecting headline inflation to fall 0.1% and core to increase 0.3%, according to Dow Jones estimates. The respective year-over-year forecasts were for 8% and 6% gains.

FOOD PRICES EXPLODE… HEATHER LONG, WAPO: Wow. Keep an eye on skyrocketing food costs. “The food index increased 11.4% over the last year, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending May 1979.”

EGGS BREAK THE BANK… ABHA BHATTARAI: Some of the most dramatic price increases are in basics that families buy every week: – Eggs (up a whopping 40% from last year) – Butter and margarine (29%) – Deli meats (18%) – Milk (17%) – Bread (17%) – Cereal (17%) – Canned vegetables (17%) – Potatoes (15%)

43-YEAR HIGHS… JACKI KOTKIEWICZ, RNC: Groceries are only getting more expensive, with grocery prices in August seeing its largest increase in 43 YEARS. 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 Jan: +7.4% y/y Feb: +8.6% Mar: +10% Apr: +10.8% May: +11.9% Jun: +12.2% Jul: +13.1% Aug: +13.5%

AMERICANS ARE STILL GETTING POORER… JACKI KOTKIEWICZ, RNC: Real wages have fallen EVERY MONTH since Biden’s $1.9 trillion “stimulus” passed. ‘𝟐𝟏 Apr: -3.4% May: -2.7% Jun: -1.3% Jul: -1% Aug: -0.9% Sep: -0.5% Oct: -0.8% Nov: -1.4% Dec: -2.1% ‘𝟐𝟐 Jan: -1.9% Feb: -2.5% Mar: -2.6% Apr: -2.5% May: -2.9% Jun: -3.5% Jul: -3% Aug: -2.8%

REACTION FROM EJ ANTONI:

“After casting blame in every direction for the inflationary storm they created, the Biden administration now wants to take credit for an inflation rate that remains nearly six times what it was when Biden took office. The reality is that American families are still losing ground because of his policies.

“People are demonstrably worse off today than when Biden became president. Real wages have fallen 5.5%, the annual equivalent of $3,000 for the average American. Meanwhile, home affordability has plummeted 35%, monthly savings have collapsed 75%, and credit card debt has risen 22%. Americans have been financially crushed by the Swamp’s monetary malpractice and fiscal irresponsibility of Washington.

“While the Federal Reserve is belatedly beginning to do its job by reducing money creation and allowing interest rates to rise, it is working at cross purposes with Congress and the president, who continue their profligate spending and borrowing. To avoid a worsening recession, our governmental and monetary leaders must stop the reckless spending, borrowing, and money-printing, while also embracing policies that will unleash American energy production.”

TIMING… CHARLIE SPIERING: Joe Biden is holding a celebration of the “Inflation Reduction Act” at the White House this afternoon

BIDEN HELPED SPEND US INTO CHAOS… RNC: CNBC’s Rick Santelli: We agreed spending was causing inflation yet Biden “spent more” (VIDEO)

DEMS TRY TO SPIN AWAY FROM THEIR OWN SPENDING… TOM ELLIOTT: ⁦@SenatorDurbin⁩ says it’s “Monday morning quarterbacking” to blame Democrats’ avalanche of spending for the inflation crisis “There are a lot of people … trying to rewrite history” (VIDEO)

UH OH… ARE THINGS ABOUT TO GET A WHOLE LOT WORSE? … (AND IS BIDEN TOO IN BED WITH THE UNIONS TO FIX IT?)… NYT: Strike Threat on Freight Railroads Is New Supply Chain Worry

Biden administration officials are racing to prevent a strike by tens of thousands of freight railroad workers that could further disrupt an already strained supply chain and cause billions of dollars in economic damage.

The industry failed to reach a contract agreement with two unions representing much of the work force, and a federally mandated 30-day “cooling off” period ends on Friday, opening a door to strikes and lockouts. Some freight companies have started to limit services, and Amtrak, which carries many travelers on lines operated by freight railroads, said it would cancel some passenger service starting on Tuesday.

Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh pressured both sides over the weekend to reach an agreement, and administration officials have held dozens of calls with the industry and the unions, according to the Labor Department.

BIDEN ADMIN LAUNCHES FULL-SCALE ASSAULT ON TRUMP WORLD… NYT: Justice Dept. Issues 40 Subpoenas in a Week, Expanding Its Jan. 6 Inquiry

WASHINGTON — Justice Department officials have seized the phones of two top advisers to former President Donald J. Trump and blanketed his aides with about 40 subpoenas in a substantial escalation of the investigation into his efforts to subvert the 2020 election, people familiar with the inquiry said on Monday.

The seizure of the phones, coupled with a widening effort to obtain information from those around Mr. Trump after the 2020 election, represent some of the most aggressive steps the department has taken thus far in its criminal investigation into the actions that led to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

The extent of the investigation has come into focus in recent days, even though it has often been overshadowed by the government’s legal clash with Mr. Trump and his lawyers over a separate inquiry into the handling of presidential records, including highly classified materials, the former president kept at his residence in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

Federal agents with court-authorized search warrants took phones last week from at least two people: Boris Epshteyn, an in-house counsel who helps coordinate Mr. Trump’s legal efforts, and Mike Roman, a campaign strategist who was the director of Election Day operations for the Trump campaign in 2020, people familiar with the investigation said.

ATTORNEY MIKE DAVIS, ARTICLE 3 PROJECT: WOW! What (pre-textual) predicate crime is the Biden Justice Department using to hunt down and punish their boss’s (Biden’s) political enemies? It’s only a “crime” to question the outcome of elections in third-world Marxist hellholes. This is a clear First Amendment violation.

TUCKER REVEALS THREATS TO FIRST AMENDMENT INSIDE SUBPOENAS… ‘Suppress Political Dissent’: Tucker Carlson Obtains Subpoenas From Merrick Garland’s DOJ To Trump Allies (VIDEO)

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson revealed Monday that his show obtained subpoenas from the Department of Justice (DOJ) sent to allies of former President Donald Trump.

Carlson said the show obtained subpoenas issued by the DOJ to investigate “any claim that the Vice President and/or the President of the Senate had the authority to reject or choose not to count presidential electors.” He argued any claim made by electors or elections is protected under the First Amendment.

“This show has obtained a subpoena from Merrick Garland’s DOJ issued in the past week. And what it demands is both unlawful and without precedent in American history,” he announced. “Now keep in mind, that any claim you make as an American citizen about electors, any claim you make about American politics period, is protected explicitly under the First Amendment. That’s our core freedom, it’s why we live here, it’s why we’re proud to be Americans. It’s why so many American serviceman died protecting our country. Those are the freedoms that they fought to preserve.”

AND THIS ISN’T GOING TO HELP CREATE CONFIDENCE IN THE ELECTION…BYRON YORK: Last year Biden issued executive order ‘promoting access to voting.’ Directed administration to create strategic plan. GOP asked: What’s going on? Group filed FOIA seeking Justice Dept plan. Now: DOJ refuses. Info is ‘privileged.’ Plan remains secret.

LINDSEY GRAHAM PUTS DEMS ON DEFENSE OVER ABORTION EXCESS… AXIOS: Lindsey Graham to propose new national abortion restrictions bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) will announce plans for a new bill on national abortion restrictions Tuesday.

Driving the news: That’s according to an email from Graham’s office on Monday night saying he will hold a press conference with anti-abortion leaders on the introduction of the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.

Graham has previously introduced bills that sought to ban abortions nationally from 20 weeks. But the new measure is expected to call for a ban from 15 weeks, per the Washington Post.

MOST AMERICANS SUPPORT BAN AFTER 15 WEEKS… JOHN MCCORMACK: Poll from May found Americans back a 15-week limit on abortion 54% to 41% (LINK)

BIDEN WHIFFS ON DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE AGAIN… GREG PRICE: Biden: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men and women are created equal, endowed by their creator with certain unalienab–*brain freeze*” (VIDEO)

FLASHBACK… 2020… “We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by the you know, you know the thing.” (VIDEO)

CHARLIE CRIST COMPARES HIMSELF TO ZELENSKY AND CHRIST… CALLS DESANTIS ‘DESATAN’ … ‘HE’S BAD. WE’RE GOOD.’ … GREG PRICE: Charlie Crist says that the election in Florida is “DeSatan vs Christ” (VIDEO)



CNN WONDERS WHY BIDEN HAS A $3.8 MILLION OCEANSIDE HOME… SUGGESTS HE HAS A MASSIVE CONFLICT OF INTEREST IN CLIMATE CHANGE FIGHT… CNN: Biden’s Delaware vacation home faces ‘extreme’ flood risk as climate change leads to rising seas

As he’s traveled the country to visit victims of storms, wildfires, and floods, President Joe Biden has returned to a similar theme: Climate change is “everybody’s crisis,” as he declared last year after surveying flooded-out New York homes in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Biden doesn’t say it explicitly, but that “everybody” includes himself. The President’s vacation home near Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is in the middle of a flood zone, and an analysis by a climate research group shows that the house is facing “extreme” flooding risk that is expected to get more severe over time.

That means the nation’s homeowner-in-chief is among the millions of Americans who are facing climate-linked danger to their properties — and he has a big personal financial stake in the fight against the climate crisis.

SPEAKING OF THE CLIMATE CHANGE FIGHT…WSJ: China’s Coal Power Boom

An unspoken truth of the climate-change crusade is this: Anything the U.S. does to reduce emissions won’t matter much to global temperatures. U.S. cuts will be swamped by the increases in India, Africa and especially China. Look no further than China’s boom in new coal-fired electricity.

Under the nonbinding 2015 Paris climate agreement, China can increase its emissions until 2030. And is it ever. Between 2015 and 2021 China’s emissions increased by some 11%, according to the Climate Action Tracker, which evaluates nationally determined contributions under the Paris agreement. The U.S. has reduced its emissions by some 6% between 2015 and 2021. Beijing made minimal new commitments at last year’s Glasgow confab on climate, despite world pressure.