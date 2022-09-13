REPORT: Man Walks Into Cafe, Shoots Police Officer In Head, Goes On Violent Rampage

A gunman killed two people, including a police officer, and wounded three others Monday during a shooting rampage that stretched across several Canadian towns before he was shot and killed by police.

The shooter began his killing spree with an ambush-style attack on Const. Andrew Hong at a coffee shop in Mississauga, Canada. Hong, 48, was from the Toronto region and was in Mississauga for a joint training exercise with police from two other regions, according to CBC. He had stopped for lunch at a Tim Hortons location when gunfire reportedly erupted at around 2:15 p.m. Hong was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot execution-style, according to CP24 News. The suspect then reportedly attempted unsuccessfully to remove the pistol from Hong’s holster.

The shooter then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, and continued his rampage in the neighboring city of Milton, according to CP24 News.

Peel Regional Police issued an active shooter public safety alert, prompting Mississauga residents to take cover and lock their doors as the manhunt unfolded. Police told reporters Monday evening that a second Mississauga shooting victim was being treated for serious injuries at a trauma center.(RELATED: Insane Viral Video Shows A Police Officer Shooting A Man Wielding A Hatchet)

Halton Chief Steve Tanner says of Milton scene, one victim is dead, one is in critical and one is in serious condition. They continue to investigate. Peel Police leads multi-jurisdictional investigation. Line-up of officers here very somber. They leave together without taking Qs — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) September 13, 2022

In Milton, the suspect entered an auto body shop and opened fire once again, this time killing the shop owner, Shakeel Ashraf, and wounding two others, according to CP24 and CBC.

The shooter then fled to the third crime scene, a cemetery in the city of Hamilton, where he was reportedly shot and killed during an “interaction” with police.

Kristy Denette, a spokesperson for Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), issued a statement revealing that Halton region and Hamilton police located the suspect at 4:30 p.m. “There was an interaction and there were shots fired by police from Halton and Hamilton,” Denette said, according to the CBC. “And as a result, the man has been pronounced deceased at the scene,” Denette said. The SIU has invoked its mandate to take over investigations involving police shootings.

Hong is survived by his wife and two children.