Mike Lindell Says Phone Taken By FBI While At Hardees Drive-Thru In Colorado

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell said Tuesday FBI authorities served him a subpoena for his cellphone in connection with a Colorado election security breach while he was in a Hardee’s drive-thru.

Lindell shared a video across social media announcing the subpoena.

“The FBI came after me and took my phone, they surrounded me at a Hardee’s and took my phone, what I run all my business with,” Lindell said. “What they’ve done is weaponize the FBI, it’s disgusting.”

MyPillow guy Mike Lindell says the FBI surrounded him at a Hardee’s restaurant and seized his phone: “They told me not to tell anybody.” pic.twitter.com/6cMrzKNfEQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2022

“They told me not to tell anybody,” Lindell said while holding up a document he claims instructs him not to tell anyone. “Well, I am.”

Lindell said on his show “The Lindell Report” that he was headed back from Iowa and stopped at a Hardee’s when “cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us and behind us and I said, ‘These are either bad guys or the FBI.’ Well, it turns out they were the FBI.”

Mike Lindell says the FBI stopped him today at a Hardees in Minnesota: “Cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us, and behind us and I said those are either bad guys or the FBI. Well, it turns out they were the FBI.” pic.twitter.com/RHADVBUTxW — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 13, 2022

Lindell then explained an agent showed him the subpoena and demanded his phone. (RELATED: Accused Capitol Rioter May Go Back To Jail For Watching Mike Lindell)

“He goes, ‘Well, I got some bad news … he goes, ‘We’re taking your cellphone. We have a warrant for your cellphone.'”

Lindell said after initial hesitation he handed over his cellphone.

“I want to say this for the record, they were pretty nice guys. None of them had an attitude.”

Lindell told CNN agents asked about Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters who is currently facing state charges in connection with a scheme that allegedly permitted unauthorized individuals to access voting machines.

The CEO said he originally thought the FBI subpoena was in relation to Jan. 6 and even told agents he wanted to “be part of that show.”

An FBI spokesperson told CNN that they could not comment on the specific matter but they could “confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge.”