Eastern Michigan University Provost Arrested For Allegedly Masturbating Naked While Driving

An associate provost at a Michigan-based college was arrested for allegedly driving “without any clothing while touching himself,” according to multiple reports from local news outlets.

Michael Tew was an associate provost at Eastern Michigan University for approximately 30 years. Tew was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor of aggravated indecent exposure and a felony count of indecent exposure after video footage appears to show the man driving naked and touching himself.

Walter Kraft, the Vice President of Communications for Eastern Michigan University, said in a statement that Tew is no longer allowed on campus and is on an indefinite suspension. (RELATED: Indiana University Erects Sculpture Of Sex Researcher Accused Of Defending Pedophilia)

“We are troubled and concerned about this reported incident,” Kraft said. “Upon learning about this matter from Dearborn Police yesterday, the University took immediate action and suspended the individual indefinitely, pending the outcome of the investigation and legal proceedings.”

The police chief of Dearborn, Michigan, where the incident occurred, said the behavior “will not be tolerated” and applauded the citizen who documented the incident.