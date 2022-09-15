Democratic L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Says She No Longer Feels Safe After Burglary At Her Home

Democratic California Rep. Karen Bass confessed to feeling unsafe in Los Angeles after her home was burglarized on Sept. 9.

Bass, who is running as a Democratic candidate for Los Angeles mayor, told Fox 11 in an interview Wednesday that she and other “Angelenos all around the city are not feeling safe” due to the rise in crime.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the burglary at Bass’s home on Friday, according to ABC 7. The thieves took two guns registered to the mayoral candidate that she says were “locked in a safe box,” according to Fox 11.

At a 2022 spring mayoral debate, Bass told a moderator that she was a 10 on a 10-point scale measuring safety in Los Angeles, according to Fox News. “I do feel safe,” she said. “I would say a 10. But I do understand that a lot of people around the city do not feel safe, and I respect that.” But now, Bass said the thieves “shattered” her ability to feel safe in the city.

“I did feel safe until my safety was shattered like so many Angelenos,” Bass told Fox 11. She said it is still unclear whether or not she was targeted by the criminals who stole her guns or “if it was random.”

Despite sponsoring the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act of 2021, which took funding away from traditional police investment, Bass told Fox 11 it was time to get police officers back onto the streets. “In many neighborhoods, people don’t feel safe. They would like to see an increased presence of police officers,” Bass said. (RELATED: Leading LA Mayoral Candidate Embroiled In Federal Bribery Investigation: REPORT)

“We need to get officers on the street as fast as possible,” she added, telling Fox 11 that she sees “safety” as “the number one job of the mayor.”