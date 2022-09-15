Editor Daily Rundown: America Overwhelmed

AMERICA OVERWHELMED… JOE SIMONSON: Highest Number in US History: Border Patrol Logs 8,000 Migrants Entering US Each Day

Immigration authorities are reporting the highest-ever daily number of migrants entering the United States along the southwest border, according to internal Department of Homeland Security communications reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon.

Border Patrol officers are logging roughly 8,000 migrant encounters a day, the highest daily number in U.S. history, the communications show. Such a massive surge in migrants has left agencies such as Customs and Border Protection scrambling to implement new processing systems.

ILLEGAL — DEPORTED MULTIPLE TIMES — ALLEGEDLY SEXUALLY ASSAULTS WOMEN ON NORTHERN VIRGINIA TRAIL… LINDSAY WATTS, FOX 5 DC: NEW: @ICEgov confirms Fairfax Co trail sex assault suspect Juan Rodriguez-Alfaro is a Honduran national in the US illegally. A spokesperson says he has been removed three times before. (THREAD, LINK)

TEXAS GIVES MORE ILLEGALS FREE RIDE TO KAMALA’S HOUSE… BILL MELUGIN: BREAKING: The state of Texas has just sent two buses of migrants to VP Kamala Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington D.C., just days after she repeatedly claimed that the border is “secure”. Bus just arrived a short time ago. (LINK)

SCENE OUTSIDE NAVAL OBSERVATORY… GRIFF JENKINS: BREAKING: The state of Texas has just sent two buses of migrants to VP Kamala Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington D.C., just days after she repeatedly claimed that the border is “secure”. Bus just arrived a short time ago. (VIDEO)

*MUST WATCH*… ILLEGAL TELLS FOX THAT THE BORDER IS ‘OPEN’ AND ADMITS ILLEGAL ENTRY… RNC: Reporter: “Harris said that the border is closed. Is the border closed?” Illegal Immigrant: “The border is open…everybody believes that the border is open. It’s open because we enter. We come in, free, no problem…We came illegally.” (VIDEO)

DESANTIS GIVES ILLEGALS FREE FLIGHTS TO MARTHA’S VINEYARD… NYT: Florida Flies 2 Planeloads of Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

About 50 migrants unexpectedly arrived by plane on Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, local officials said, escalating a tactic in which Republican-led states have shipped busloads of migrants to liberal bastions like Washington and New York to protest the significant rise in illegal immigration under President Biden.

The migrant group, which included children, arrived on two planes around 3 p.m. without any warning, said State Senator Julian Cyr, a Massachusetts Democrat representing Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Officials and volunteers from the island’s six towns “really moved heaven and earth to essentially set up the response that we would do in the event of a hurricane,” he said.

As the migrants received Covid-19 tests, food and clothing, there was confusion on the ground about who had sent them to Martha’s Vineyard, a popular getaway for the moneyed and powerful. Migrants said they had started the day in San Antonio, but it was the Florida governor’s office that took responsibility.

MSNBC HOST SCREECHES… CHRIS HAYES: Deeply deeply sick and dehumanizing to fling human beings somewhere vindictively.

HIS WORLD IS BEING INVADED… FLASHBACK… NOV 2021… HAYES DESCRIBES CASUALLY RUNNING INTO A NYT COLUMNIST ON MARTHA’S VINEYARD… VOX…

I think that’s part of what is so tricky about it, because there are people that I’ve interacted with online for literally decades. Jamelle Bouie, the New York Times columnist, and I have met in real life maybe a dozen times. Ran into him once on Martha’s Vineyard. I remember once he did a book event with me. I used to see him around DC, but Jamelle is someone that I’ve read for over a decade, who I’ve interacted with, who I’ve corresponded with about the things that he’s writing or the things that I’m writing or working on.

MELTDOWN ON CNN’S MORNING SHOW… CNN’s @JohnBerman & filmmaker @KenBurns somehow liken DeSantis offering migrants free flights to Martha’s Vineyard to Hitler’s Holocaust of Jews (VIDEO)

GEOFF INGERSOLL: Ken Burns attends and sometimes shows his documentaries at the Martha’s Vineyard film festival … so this take kind of figures … He was there last year with Henry Louis Gates Jr. (PHOTO, LINK)



SPEAKING OF CNN’S MORNING SHOW… BREAKING THIS AM… CNN PR: @donlemon, @PoppyHarlowCNN and @kaitlancollins to Anchor New CNN Morning Show Debuting Later This Year

KEITH OLBERMANN THROWS A FIT… KEITH OLBERMANN: Chris Licht (who, when we worked together at msnbc, I believed used to eat paste) has now surrounded Don Lemon with an ex-Daily Caller “journalist” and somebody who last month demanded an apology from Biden to Republicans. The @CNN Shitstorm is here.

CORPORATE MEDIA PRESSES BIG TECH TO CENSOR VIDEOS OF STRUGGLING JOHN FETTERMAN… STEPHEN L. MILLER: NBC News is attempting to get videos of Fetterman speaking removed from social media

HERE’S THE NBC ARTICLE… Doctored videos exaggerate Fetterman speech issues in viral social media posts

Deceptively edited videos that have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter and TikTok exaggerate the speech issues that have plagued John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, after he had a stroke in May.

Despite policies on both platforms against political misinformation, the videos remained up for days and were shared by Fetterman’s critics.

The videos include slight edits, such as cutting out the sound of the audience to make it appear as if he had abruptly stopped speaking (some of the stops occurred when he was pausing during moments of applause and crowd reaction, according to unedited videos seen by NBC News). Other edits cut Fetterman off midsentence, to create the perception that what he was saying was nonsensical. […]

The edited videos of Fetterman’s speech Sunday built on the speculation, gaining the most traction on Twitter when it was posted by Greg Price, a senior digital strategist at X Strategies, a conservative political consulting group.

One video Price tweeted Monday has over 600,000 views and has been shared hundreds of times. Another video he posted Monday, which cuts out audience audio, has over 120,000 views on Twitter and was accompanied by the caption “In case you were wondering why John Fetterman’s handlers won’t let him debate….”

WE HAVE A DATE FOR SENATE DEBATE IN PENNSYLVANIA… HILL: Fetterman commits to Pennsylvania Senate debate on Oct. 25

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman announced on Wednesday that he will take part in a televised debate on Oct. 25 in Harrisburg, Pa.

The debate will be hosted by The Hill’s parent company Nexstar Media Group. The debate will air on Nexstar stations WPXI in Pittsburgh, WHTM in Harrisburg/Lancaster/Lebanon/ York, WPHL in Philadelphia, WTAJ in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE and WYOU in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, WJET and WFXP in Erie, and WYTV in Youngstown, Ohio.

DEBATE COMES VERY LATE… PENNSYLVANIA VOTERS CAN BEGIN ABSENTEE & MAIL-IN VOTING ‘UP TO 50 DAYS BEFORE ELECTION DAY’… (THAT’S NEXT WEEK MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19…)

BIDEN ANNOUNCES DEM DONORS WILL VERY PUBLICLY DO SOMETHING THAT’S DESIGNED TO HELP DEMS IN MIDTERMS… WSJ: U.S. Railroad Strike Averted as Tentative Deal Is Reached, Biden Says

President Biden and White House officials interceded to broker a deal to avoid transport disruptions that could have snarled supply chains, putting new pressure on prices when inflation has been hovering near four-decade highs. Business groups and key rail customers, such as energy companies and national retailers, had been calling on the government to avoid a strike.

The overall U.S. job market is tight, with wages rising and unemployment low, and the railroads struggling with service issues they say have been caused by worker shortages. Union members had been working without a contract since 2019 and labor leaders had used the negotiations to protest new attendance policies some of the companies had adopted.

Both sides said Thursday they wrung concessions from the negotiations, which produced a deal that runs through 2024. The terms largely reflected a proposal put forth by a federal panel a month ago, including about 24% in wage increases over five years. The tentative agreement must now be ratified by members of the various unions covered by the contracts.

REACTION… UNIONS, DEMS EXPLOITED THE TIMING… BEN SHAPIRO: The entire Democratic-union strategy is: 1. Unions spend billions to get Democrats elected; 2. Unions threaten to strike in advance of an election; 3. Democrats force through an absolute sweetheart deal for unions, declare victory.* *You pay for it.

THIS SPECTACLE HAS BEEN MONTHS IN THE MAKING… SUSAN FERRECHIO: My story from earlier this summer about Biden and the now-looming strike that could cost $2 billion per day: Threat of election-eve rail strike tests Biden’s pro-union persona (LINK)

DC SCHOOLS ARE A DUMPSTER FIRE… SARAH WESTWOOD: The number of students in DC Public Schools who are proficient in math fell to 19 percent this year. After DCPS kept schools closed for longer than almost anywhere else, fewer than *one in five* students can now pass a standard math exam. (WAPO LINK)

ED MORRISSEY: Hmmm: NY AG rejects settlement offer from Trump over civil lawsuit

Either Letitia James has a slam-dunk case in the civil lawsuit she’s been building against Donald Trump and his company, or the trial is all she wants. The New York Times reports that the AG turned down at least one offer from Trump’s team to settle the civil suit, preferring instead to proceed to court over her fraud allegations.

Still unclear: who got defrauded.

First, though, James wants to play hardball for at least a while longer.