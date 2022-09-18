LSU Student Discovered Dead In Her Car From Gunshot Wound

Louisiana State University senior Allison Rice, 21, was discovered dead from gunshot wounds inside of her car Friday morning in Baton Rouge.

Rice’s car was found with at least five or six bullet holes near the railroad tracks on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge, a source told WAFB. Police suggested that she was stopped at the tracks as she waited for a train to pass when the shooting took place, according to WAFB.

Witnesses said that she was attempting to make a U-turn when her car was shot, according to 4WWL. No suspects or motives have been identified at this time, but the investigation is ongoing, WAFB noted.

“She was the sweetest person I knew and gave me such good advice because I was a freshmen and she was a senior. She was so funny and made everyone laugh all the time.”

LSU mourns the loss of 21 year-old student Allison Rice. This is a developing story. https://t.co/4sCR61lsYh pic.twitter.com/W7YDkR2Msl — LSU Tiger TV (@lsutigertv) September 16, 2022

Tributes to Rice have poured out online and in the press, including from LSU where she was studying marketing. “The LSU community is saddened to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed overnight. Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police,” LSU shared in a statement on Friday morning, according to 4WWL. (RELATED: NOLA Mayor Refuses To Pay Back Massive Flight Charges, Says First Class Is How She Protects Herself)

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy shared his prayers and deepest condolences to Rice’s family and the LSU community. In a statement shared online, Baton Rouge’s Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome urged anyone with information to contact Baton Rouge Police Department or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.