Editor Daily Rundown: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Refuses To Blame Biden For Crush Of Illegals

BIDEN DOES FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW WITH AMERICAN JOURNALIST IN SEVEN MONTHS… 60 MINUTES…

INTERVIEW: BIDEN WANTS CREDIT FOR INFLATION SITTING AT 40-YEAR HIGHS… ‘FOR THE LAST SEVERAL MONTHS, IT HASN’T SPIKED. IT HAS JUST BARELY — IT’S BEEN BASICALLY EVEN‘ (VIDEO)

THE TRUTH: PRICES HAVE SKYROCKETED… REP. LANCE GOODEN: 20 months of Joe Biden: … 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate … Jan ’21: 2.65% … Sep ’22: 6.28% … Inflation … Jan ’21: 1.4% … Sep ’22: 8.3%

MONDAY MARKETS START DOWN… CNBC: Dow falls 100 points as rates continue march higher ahead of Fed meeting this week

INTERVIEW: ‘THE PANDEMIC IS OVER,’ BIDEN SAYS, MULTIPLE TIMES… (VIDEO)

OH, THE PANDEMIC IS OVER? … CHARLES COOKE: On 60 Minutes, President Biden Admits His Student-Loan Order Is Illegal

On 60 Minutes this evening, President admitted aloud that his decision to transfer up to a trillion dollars in student-loan debt to taxpayers without congressional approval is flatly unconstitutional […]

Why does Biden’s statement matter so much? I’ll tell you: It matters because the memo that the Biden administration released to justify his order rested entirely upon there being an ongoing emergency, and because, as Biden has just confirmed, there is no ongoing emergency.

MEGYN KELLY: THE MANDATES MUST END. IMMEDIATELY. ALL OF THEM. And if they don’t, new legal challenges must be filed ASAP

FORMER SURGEON GENERAL JEROME ADAMS: I am [100 percent] certain had this happened with the prior administration/ POTUS, EVERY interview I, or Birx, or Redfield, or Giroir, or Fauci did over the next month would lead with a clip of him saying, “the pandemic is over”, and then we’d be aggressively pushed to answer if we agreed…

INTERVIEW: BIDEN PROMISES ENDLESS ‘IRONCLAD’ COMMITMENT TO UKRAINE… (VIDEO)

INTERVIEW: BIDEN UNEQUIVOCALLY DECLARES US TROOPS WILL GO TO WAR IF CHINA INVADES TAIWAN… WHITE HOUSE IMMEDIATELY WALKS IT BACK, AGAIN… (VIDEO)

FOURTH TIME THIS HAS HAPPENED… JIMMY QUINN: Biden Says, for Fourth Time, U.S. Would Send Troops to Defend Taiwan from Chinese Invasion

Biden has previously said that the U.S. would come to Taiwan’s defense three times since the start of his presidency. Prior to this evening, the most recent such comment was in May during a press conference in Tokyo, when he said that he is willing to “militarily” defend Taiwan. He added, “It’s a commitment we made.”

Each of those times, as it did tonight, the White House walked back the president’s comments and said that the policy has not changed.

CHINA RESPONDS… REUTERS: China lodges complaint after Biden says U.S. would defend Taiwan in a Chinese invasion

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged “stern representations” with the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to activities that split the nation apart, said Mao Ning, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing. […]

“There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government of China,” said Mao.

INTERVIEW: BIDEN HASN’T BEEN BRIEFED ABOUT THE DOCUMENTS STORED AT MAR-A-LAGO… SO HOW IMPORTANT COULD THEY EVEN BE? … (VIDEO)

VINCE COGLIANESE: How important could these documents be if nobody has bothered to brief the president about them?

INTERVIEW: BIDEN NOW SIGNALS HE MAY NOT RUN AGAIN… BIDEN: IT’S MUCH TOO EARLY TO MAKE THAT DECISION… I’LL MAKE ONE AFTER THE MIDTERMS… MY INTENTION IS TO RUN AGAIN, BUT IT’S JUST AN INTENTION… BUT IS IT A FIRM DECISION? THAT REMAINS TO BE SEEN… (VIDEO)

FLASHBACK… A FEW WEEKS AGO… FOX NEWS: Biden FEC filing not a re-election announcement, official says

President Biden has filed documents updating his Biden for President committee, according to Federal Election Commission records.

However, contrary to a flurry of tweets from journalists, the newly filed documents are not an announcement of intentions to run for re-election. A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that the filing is a simple update due to a member of the committee taking a job in within the government.

“This is not a re-election filing,” a Democrat official told Fox News. “This just updating the form to change the treasurer name because the former treasurer is taking a government job.”

INTERVIEW: BIDEN ON PEOPLE QUESTIONING HIS ‘MENTAL ACUITY’: ‘WATCH ME… THE PROOF OF THE PUDDING IS IN THE EATING. I MEAN, I RESPECT THE FACT THAT PEOPLE WOULD SAY, YOU KNOW, ‘YOU’RE OLD.'” (VIDEO)

RNC TWEETS OUT A COMPILATION OF BIDEN STUMBLING OVER HIS OWN BRAIN… RNC: Tonight, Biden said those who think he is unfit for office should just “watch” him. Let’s roll the tape.(VIDEO)

INTERVIEW: SCOTT PELLEY ASKS BIDEN WHY MAJORITY OF AMERICANS DON’T APPROVE OF HIM… ‘THIS IS A REALLY DIFFICULT TIME’… BLAMES PANDEMIC FOR ‘UNCERTAINTY’… (VIDEO)

RNC SUMMARIZES: Biden: People disapprove of me because they are psychologically unable to be happy

INTERVIEW: ‘I LOVE MY SON, NUMBER ONE. HE FOUGHT AN ADDICTION PROBLEM. HE OVERCAME IT. HE WROTE ABOUT IT. AND NO, THERE’S NOT A SINGLE THING THAT I’VE OBSERVED AT ALL THAT WOULD EFFECT ME OR THE UNITED STATES RELATIVE TO MY SON HUNTER.’ (VIDEO)

THE AFTERMATH OF THE MARTHA’S VINEYARD ROUNDUP…

THIS HEADLINE IS COMPLETELY REAL… CNN: ‘They enriched us.’ Migrants’ 44-hour visit leaves indelible mark on Martha’s Vineyard

Edgartown, Massachusetts (CNN)After sharing hugs and teary goodbyes with roughly 50 migrants who had arrived unexpectedly by plane on this affluent vacation island, the volunteers who sheltered them at an Episcopal church carried out tables and chairs, packed food onto trucks and folded portable cots.

A familiar quiet had descended by Friday afternoon on the tree-lined downtown block on Martha’s Vineyard, where Jackie Stallings, 56, could not stop thinking about a young Venezuelan — she was 23 but looked 15 — who sat with her in the St. Andrew’s Parish House the night before.

MARTHA’S VINEYARD: SORRY, WE JUST COULDN’T SPARE ANY OF OUR EMPTY MANSIONS TO HOUSE 50 MIGRANTS… FOX: Martha’s Vineyard residents lament lack of resources, even as island is flush with cash and beds

Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. – Playground of the powerful Martha’s Vineyard lacked the resources to care for the 50 migrants who landed there unexpectedly on Wednesday, local residents told Fox News Digital this weekend.

But real estate data and Massachusetts state resources show otherwise. Island towns are flush with cash and plenty of extra beds to help needy people.

Edgartown, for example, boasts $9.8 million in free cash — budget surplus — according to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue. […]

About 55.5% of the homes on Martha’s Vineyard are seasonal vacation homes.

That’s the highest rate in the entire nation, according to a 2019 report by the National Association of Realtors.

To put it another way, more than half the homes on Martha’s Vineyard are empty much of the year.

MORE… FOX: Obama, Martha’s Vineyard celebs silent on opening up island homes to illegal immigrants

Former President Barack Obama and several other high-profile Democrats who own homes on Martha’s Vineyard have remained silent on whether they will open up their homes to provide comfort to any illegal immigrants sent to the island by Republican governors.

Representatives for the former president did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital on whether he has considered opening up his sprawling 29-acre estate on Martha’s Vineyard to illegal immigrants who have been sent to the island or may be in the future.

In addition, Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for prominent public supporters of President Biden who own homes on Martha’s Vineyard but did not receive a response.

Those Martha’s Vineyard residents include singer James Taylor, director Spike Lee and comedian David Letterman, who all reportedly have homes on the island.

BREITBART: Dick Durbin: ‘Pathetic’ Abbott, DeSantis ‘Taking Advantage of These Helpless People’(VIDEO)

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “it is pathetic” that Govs. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) were taking advantage of helpless people by sending migrants to northern cities.

Durbin said, “It is pathetic that the governors are taking advantage of these helpless people, making promises to them, and off they go to places far removed from where they’re supposed to be appearing under the requirements of our law in a matter of weeks and months. He is jeopardizing their stay here. Why is it when the Republicans want to enforce their immigration theories, it’s always the kids that end up being the victims? We saw it with kids in cages. We saw it with the forcible removal of children with their parents, some of who have never been reunited. Once against it’s the kids and families transported for political purposes.”

NOW KAMALA HARRIS FEIGNS CONCERN FOR TREATMENT OF FOREIGN NATIONALS ILLEGALLY ENTERING US… ELIZABETH LANDERS, VICE: EXCLUSIVE @vp Harris reacts to Gov. Abbott and DeSantis in our interview yesterday: “They are playing games. These are political stunts with real human beings.”(VIDEO)

MEANWHILE… FOX: Migrant deaths at border reach record 782 this year, CBP officials say

Nearly 800 migrants have died trying to cross the border in the past fiscal year, a new record high that highlights the dangerous conditions many border crossers face, Customs and Border Protection officials tell Fox News.

Multiple mass casualty events resulting from human trafficking have contributed to the surge in migrant deaths.

In June, 53 migrants were found dead in the back of a sweltering tractor trailer in San Antonio. Earlier this month, 13 migrants died trying to cross the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas.

STREETS IN EL PASO OVERRUN BY HOMELESS ILLEGALS… JORGE VENTURA: Venezuelan migrants preparing to sleep on the streets of downtown El Paso as local shelters have reached capacity here. Children young as 2 years old will be sleeping on these streets tonight @DailyCaller(PHOTO)

NYC MAYOR REFUSES TO BLAME BIDEN FOR CRUSH OF ILLEGALS… MEDIAITE: CNN’s Jake Tapper Tries to Pin NYC Mayor Eric Adams Down on Migrant Influx: Seems Like You’re Saying It’s a ‘Crisis’ Biden Must Address (VIDEO)

“Even if you think what these governors are doing is horrific, it seems like you agree this is a crisis that needs more attention from the Biden administration.”

“No,” Adams responded. “I believe it’s a crisis that needs more coordination from our country. This is one country. This is a country that’s always been capable of handling those who are seeking to participate in American dream. That coordination should not only be on the federal level, the state level, but even city-to-city.”

ROBERT FRANCIS O’ROURKE PRETENDS TO JOG IN HIS DRESS SHIRT… BETO O’ROURKE: Corpus Christi! Join me for a morning run along the water at 7:30. We’re meeting at the Selena Statue. Hope to see you there. (VIDEO)

BREAKING FRIDAY… TEXAS WINS COURT FIGHT AGAINST BIG TECH CENSORSHIP… Federal Court Upholds Texas Social Media Bill, Rules Corporations Do Not Have ‘Right’ To Censor

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals preserved Texas state law Friday that would stop large social media platforms from restricting particular opinions.

Texas’ HB 20 was signed last year and generally prohibits platforms with over 50 million monthly U.S. users from censoring them based on their viewpoints. The Computer Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and the NetChoice organization, representing social media companies, argued that aspects of the law were unconstitutional but failed to convince the court.

“In urging such sweeping relief, the platforms offer a rather odd inversion of the First Amendment,” the court’s majority decision said. “That Amendment, of course, protects every person’s right to ‘the freedom of speech.’ But the platforms argue that buried somewhere in the person’s enumerated right to free speech lies a corporation’s unenumerated right to muzzle speech.”

BRENDAN CARR, FCC COMMISSIONER: NEW: Big court win in the effort to end Big Tech’s unchecked censorship. Fifth Circuit rejects a First Amendment challenge to the Texas social media law. “Today we reject the idea that corporations have a freewheeling First Amendment right to censor what people say.”

REMEMBER THE WEEKS-LONG BYU ALLEGED RACIAL SLUR COVERAGE? … NOW THERE’S ACTUAL BIGOTRY AGAINST BYU … AND MEDIA CRICKETS … DAVID HOOKSTEAD: Oregon fans chanted “F*ck the Mormons” against BYU, and the media is completely ignoring it. When a Duke volleyball player spread a racial hoax against BYU, the media acted like it was a war crime and never apologized. Disgraceful double standard. (LINK, VIDEO)

MORE… FOX: Media largely ignores anti-Mormon chant at Oregon-BYU game

Media outlets like CNN and MSNBC overlooked the recent incident involving Oregon Ducks fans shouting obscenities during a college football game on Saturday.

Over the weekend, videos emerged of Oregon fans loudly chanting “f— the Mormons” during a game against Brigham Young University, a private school sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, R., shared one video of fans chanting on his Twitter account, calling the chant an example of religious bigotry.

“Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon,” Cox tweeted.