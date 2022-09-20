Best Online Casinos: Top 5 Sites For Real Money Casino Games Of 2022

From the humble beginnings of playing slot machines in your local pub to playing poker, blackjack, and roulette online, numerous features make playing at an online casino a more exciting experience than what you can find at a land-based casino.

It is not always easy to know where you should go regarding engaging in a gambling boat. The fact is that every casino offering differs from each other and might provide you with different things which could help you to advance your winning streak.

When looking for the best online casino to gamble with, it can get confusing. However, if you’re looking for an online casino that suits your needs, you’ve come to the right place. We have taken the time to research hundreds of top-class casinos all over the globe and have listed our best picks below.

At A Glance: Best Online Casinos 2022

Bitstarz: Best Platform For Bitcoin Casino Betting Ignition Casino: Overall Best Online Casino Platform Bovada: Trusted Online Casino for Gambling, Poker, and Horse Race Betting Cafe Casino: Top-rated Destination for Bettors and Gamblers Wild Casino: Popular Online Casino for Mobile Gamblers

#1. Ignition Casino – Overall Best Online Casino Platform

Ignition Casino is one of the best online casinos in the industry. They were founded in 2016 by Lynton Limited, the founders of Bodog and Bovada.

The Ignition Casino website has an outstanding design that makes it easy for both new players and seasoned gamblers to navigate. In addition, the site features a variety of different games for all types of players, including slots and table games.

Their game list includes some of the most popular titles from Betsoft and Microgaming and some lesser-known titles from Playtech and other developers. In addition, they offer an excellent selection of promotions for new players that come with extra bonuses and free spins for joining early.

They also offer regular deposit options, including credit cards and e-wallets, and traditional methods like bank transfers or checks sent by mail. Regarding customer service at Ignition Casino, they have been known to provide quick answers when questions are asked via their live chat feature on their website or through email.

Features

Welcome Bonus: Ignition Casino offers one of the most generous welcome-back bonuses on the market. They offer a 100% bonus of up to $20 on your first deposit, which is added to your account.

The bonus amount is redeemable for the casino games you want and can be used on any device you want. In addition, Ignition Casino also offers other welcome bonuses for new players. These include:

2 Free Spins on Starburst Slot – This is one of the most popular slots in the Ignition Casino, with a colossal 5-reel format and 243 ways to win.

100% First Deposit Bonus up to $500 – All new players who make their first deposit at Ignition Casino will receive a 100% match deposit bonus up to $500.

Bonus Spins on Starburst Slot – Players who make their second or third deposit at Ignition Casino will receive ten free spins on the Starburst slot, which you can play on mobile devices and desktop computers.

Rakeback and Cashout Options: Ignition Casino offers a very generous Rakeback program. They pay out $1,000 monthly in free spins so you can cash out daily. The catch is that you need to make at least $200 in deposits per month to qualify for their raffles.

Ignition Casino also offers a variety of payment methods. They have support for Visa, MasterCard, and Neteller. In addition, they accept wire transfers from all parts of the world, including the US. You can also withdraw your winnings via e-wallets such as Skrill.

Reload Bonuses: The Ignition Casino offers the following reload bonuses for its players;

First Deposit Bonus – For first-time depositing players, Ignition Casino offers a 100% First Deposit Bonus of up to $1,000. This bonus is valid for all players, and it will be credited as a coupon code that you can use to deposit at Ignition Casino.

Second Deposit Bonus – The second-time depositing players are also eligible for a 100% Second Deposit Bonus of up to $1,000. This bonus is valid only for the second deposit, and it will be credited as a coupon code that you can use to deposit at Ignition Casino.

Third Deposit Bonus – The third-time depositing players are also eligible for a 50% Third Deposit Bonus of up to $1,000. This bonus is valid only for the third deposit, and it will be credited as a coupon code that you can use to deposit at Ignition Casino.

VIP Program: Ignition Casino’s VIP program is among the best in the industry. It offers users an exclusive VIP deal and a guaranteed return on their investment. In addition, the casino offers players a wide range of bonuses and promotions, which helps to attract new players.

The Ignition Casino offers its customers a lot, including:

Exclusive VIP Club – The casino offers a VIP Club where members are treated like royalty. Many perks and privileges are available for members of this club, including priority access to all promotions, special deals, and bonuses.

Exclusive Promotions – The casino also offers exceptional VIP VIP promotions, such as Welcome Bonuses or Free Spins. These promotions can take place at any time during the year and have no limit on how much money you can win!

Instant Play Rooms: The Ignition Casino has an instant playroom where you can play games with real money while waiting for your friend to join you in the lobby area. It makes it easier for groups of friends or family members who want to enjoy playing together while they wait for one another.

Games and Software: Ignition Casino offers an extensive range of games, including Blackjack, Baccarat, Craps, and Roulette. You can also play Slots games such as 5 Reel Gaming and 3 Reel Slot Machines. In addition, it has a huge selection of Table Games, including Baccarat and Craps.

Pros

Simple and intuitive design

Easy to use

Wide Market options

Modern gaming software

Cons

Only available in 45 states in the US

=> Click here to visit the official website “Ignition Casino”

#2. Bovada – Trusted Online Casino for Gambling, Poker, and Horse Race Betting

Bovada Casino is nearly the most prominent online casino to play at if you want to get your hands on some high-quality payouts. They have been around for a while and are known for their exceptional gaming experience. It also offers a variety of payment options, including credit card deposits, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller.

Bovada Casino offers players games, including slots, baccarat, blackjack, and roulette. In addition, this casino features a vast selection of over 400 games from different providers, such as Microgaming, Playtech, and NetEnt. The best thing about Bovada is that it has been around for a long time now, so it knows what it’s doing when it comes to offering players a good gambling experience.

Bovada Casino features an excellent mobile app that allows you to access your account on your mobile device seamlessly. The app lets you quickly deposit money using your credit or debit card. You can also use the same app to withdraw money from your account as well!

Features

Gaming Selection: Bovada offers a wide range of game choices. More than 2,000 slots, roulette, and blackjack tables are available at the online casino. It is one of the largest selections of games in an online casino.

Players can also play video poker and specialty games such as keno and bingo at Bovada. The casino also offers progressive slots that award bonus points for each win. Every time you win at these casinos, you can collect those bonus points and use them to move up in level and play higher-paying games.

Special Promotions: Bovada offers excellent promotions for new players who sign up through the link on their site. They offer cash bonuses, spins, free play credits, free daily gifts, reload bonuses, and other promotions to help you win big while playing there.

The casino also has a referral program where players can earn money by referring other people to play at Bovada. You will get 10% of any deposits made by your referrals through the referral link provided by Bovada when they become a member of their site.

Payment Options: Bovada offers a wide range of payment options for players from around the world. You can choose from traditional credit cards and bank transfers, as well as PayPal and several eWallet providers. If you’re in a rush to deposit funds into your account, there are also instant transfer services available.

Bovada’s banking options are convenient for players outside North America who don’t have access to traditional banking options. For example, players in Canada will be able to use Interac eTransfers or Visa Debit cards at all of the site’s casinos; those in the United States will be able to use Visa Debit cards only at the sites’ casinos.

Live Betting: Live betting is one of the newest features at Bovada, but it’s quickly becoming one of their most popular ones. You can wager on sporting events while they’re happening, so you never miss a moment of the action.

Mobile Casino: With so many people using their phones or tablets to access their online accounts, Bovada has decided to ensure everyone can access their site from any device.

Pros

Fast Payouts

Amazing Bonuses

Solid Reputation

Great Customer Support

Reliable and fun Gaming experience

Cons

Only available in the US

=> Click here to visit the official website “Bovada”

#3. Cafe Casino – Top-rated Destination for Bettors and Gamblers

Cafe Casino is one of the biggest online casinos in the world. Their software is top-notch, and they offer great bonuses to their players. They have a large selection of games and are available in several languages so that you can play anywhere.

Cafe Casino has been in business for nearly 20 years, so you can trust that they’re a reputable source for online gambling. In addition, they have a great selection of games from some of the best developers in the industry, including NetEnt and Microgaming.

You can find all your favorite slot machines here (including Gonzo’s Quest, Wild Wild West: The Great Train Heist, and Starburst), as well as table games like roulette, blackjack, craps, baccarat, video poker, and more!

If you need something new or just want more bang for your buck when playing slots, we suggest taking advantage of their promo offers! Daily bonus offers are available every week at Cafe Casino; this includes free spins on selected slot games and free entries into weekly prize draws where players can win cash prizes up to €10k.

Features

Famous Slot Games: Known for its popular slot machines, this casino features over 300 different slot games from brands such as Net Entertainment, Microgaming, and Cryptologic. You’ll find plenty of classic slots along with new ones like Gonzo’s Quest II and Immortal Romance II.

Huge Jackpots: One of the most beautiful things about playing at this casino is that they have some huge jackpots available on their progressive slot machines. These include Mega Moolah, Major Millions, and many others that offer progressive jackpots worth millions of dollars.

Welcome Bonus: The Cafe Casino welcome bonus is one of the best in the industry, with a generous 100% first deposit bonus and up to $1,000 in free play.

The casino’s generous welcome bonus offers new players a 100% match bonus on their first deposit, up to $1,000. The bonus terms are simple: you must deposit at least $50 and use the bonus code CAFE200 when registering.

It will trigger your bonus, which you can use on any game except live dealer games.

Live Dealer Casino Games: Cafe Casino offers live dealer casino games. These include Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat, among the most popular online casino games.

The live dealer dealers are in real-time casinos worldwide, such as Las Vegas, USA, Macau, Monte Carlo, London, and other locations. They are streamed live to your computer or mobile device via video streaming technology so you can enjoy them in real-time without delay.

The dealers will also interact with you during gameplay as they would in a brick-and-mortar casino setting.

Pros

User friendly

Easy to navigate website

Over 150 games available

Bitcoin-friendly

Plenty promotion offering

Cons

Only available in the US

=> Click here to visit the official website “Cafe Casino”

#4. BitStarz – Best Platform For Bitcoin Casino Betting

The online casino Bitstarz is a new player in the gaming market, but it’s already attracting a lot of attention. This casino has been named one of the best Bitcoin casinos by many experts and players.

Bitstarz is a relatively young online casino that was launched in 2014. However, this doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to learn. The website itself is pretty informative and provides all relevant information about the casino’s payment methods, games, and software providers, as well as currently available promotions.

Furthermore, there are FAQs available on their website which provide answers to some of the most common questions players have about Bitstarz.

The website is also straightforward to navigate, and there are no problems registering or signing up for an account using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Litecoin.

After creating an account on Bitstarz, you can either download the mobile app to play directly on your smartphone or tablet device or from your browser without downloading any apps.

You can play from anywhere in the world without having to worry about interruptions due to bad internet connections or other issues like this.

Features

Bitcoin Payment Option: Bitstarz Casino accepts payments in bitcoins only. You can use any bitcoin wallet to make deposits and withdrawals at the site, including hot wallets such as Blockchain, Mycelium, and Jaxx.

Bitstarz also offers many deposit options, including credit cards such as Visa and MasterCard and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. Deposits can be made within minutes by these methods, which makes it easy for new players to get started playing immediately after registering an account with the site.

Mobile Casino: The mobile version of Bitstarz Casino has been available since 2017, and it’s available both on Android and iOS devices. The site also features a mobile-optimized version on its website.

No Deposit Bonus: BitStarz offers a No Deposit Bonus, a free online casino bonus that allows you to play their slots and other games without making a deposit. The bonus amount is usually up to one hundred percent on your first deposit, but you don’t have to make it right away.

It is essential to mention that the no deposit bonus has a wagering requirement of thirty times the total amount of your winnings before cashing out any winnings from the bonus account.

Instant Play Casino: You don’t need to download any software when you play at BitStarz because they offer instant play versions of all their games. You can play anywhere you have access to the internet without having to download anything onto your computer first.

Games and Softwares: Bitstarz offers a massive selection of over 500 games, including table games, slot machines, video poker, and many more. Players can choose from popular titles like Mega Fortune Dreams, Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Immortal Romance, and many more.

They also have live casino games where you can play roulette, poker, or blackjack with real dealers.

Pros

Wide variety of slots and games

Excellent customer service

High-quality mobile gaming

Live Deal Casino

Fast deposits and withdrawals

Cons

Not available worldwide

=> Click here to visit the official website “BitStarz”

#5. Wild Casino – Popular Online Casino for Mobile Gamblers

Wild Casino is a popular online casino with a great selection of games and a wide range of bonuses. The casino is licensed in Curacao, an island in the Caribbean known for its wide range of casinos.

Wild Casino has a large selection of games, including table games like roulette, blackjack, and baccarat, as well as slot machines. In addition, the casino offers some unique games that are not available in most other casinos, such as Russian Roulette and High Rollers Blackjack.

Features

Loyalty Program: Wild Casino has an excellent loyalty program that rewards players with points for playing.

The Wild Casino loyalty program also offers players discounts on their deposits and withdrawals. For example, if your deposit amount is $100 or more, you’ll get a 10% discount on your following deposit amount at Wild Casino’s website.

VIP Program: Wild Casino offers a VIP program that is one of the best in the industry. The VIP program provides players with amazing rewards and benefits that make their gaming experience more enjoyable.

Live Dealer Casino Games: One of the most significant advantages to playing live dealer games is that you can interact with real people, not just computer software. Live dealer games at Wild Casino offer a realistic experience because they use live video stream technology to provide real-time communication between players and dealers.

There is no lag time between turns or cards being dealt. And this can lead to much more exciting gameplay than playing against bots or other players who may have slow connections.

Mobile App: Wild Casino also has a mobile app available for Android devices and iPhones, making it easier for players to access their account from anywhere they have access to an internet connection (e.g., on the road).

Pros

Excellent customer support

Strong Bonus offers

Great game variety

Accepts Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals

Cons

Restricted in a few countries

=> Click here to visit the official website “Wild Casino”

How We Made Our List Of Best Online Casinos:

We have carefully selected the best online casinos. We considered many factors in making our list of Best Online Casinos.

Some of these factors are:

● Safety

The first thing you should consider when considering a new casino is its safety record. Safety is important because there are so many scams and frauds out there.

A promising sign is if the casino has been around for a while and is licensed by government agencies such as the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), or the Isle of Man Department of Economic Development (GMD).

You are always safer playing at a reputable online casino. Online casinos are regulated by different governments, which ensures that they adhere to strict standards of player protection.

● Game Variety

One of the most significant factors we considered in making our list is game variety. We considered the number of games you can find at the casino, their popularity, and the quality of the graphics.

The more games you have to choose from, the more likely you will find a game you like at the casino. We also consider how many different types of games are available for each casino.

We sought out casinos that offer a wide variety of games so that you can play anything from slots to roulette to blackjack to baccarat. Of course, the more variety a casino offers, the more likely it is that you will find something that interests you.

● Customer Service

You anticipate being treated like a VIP when gambling at an online casino. And you want to feel like one. Many casinos have made special efforts to provide stellar customer service, but we’ve got you covered if you want top-shelf customer service.

We’re focusing on more than just how quickly and easily you can get in touch with a casino representative — we also want to know about how responsive staff are when it comes to solving technical issues or giving refunds.

We’ve even considered the quality of customer support chat agents (if they exist) and whether they’re easy enough to understand.

● Bonuses and Promotions

The best online casinos offer a great variety of bonuses and promotions. Some of the top online casinos offer a great range of bonuses for players, including:

Bonus code: The bonus code is a tool that you can use to get free chips or money from the casino. Commonly, online casinos offer bonus codes to attract new players. The bonus code allows you to claim a percentage of your winnings or free money, but it also limits the amount you can withdraw at once.

Free spins: Free spins are another popular form of promotion many casinos offer. They’re also known as no deposit free spins and no deposit free spins casino bonuses, or no deposit bonus codes. This type of bonus requires no deposit before you can use it, but it restricts how much can be withdrawn at once.

Referral bonus: This type of promotion offers players a percentage of their winnings if they refer others to play at a particular casino. In addition, players who refer friends and family members receive higher referral bonuses than those who don’t refer to anyone else.

● Banking Options

The best online casinos offer a wide range of banking options. Most offer payment methods, including credit and debit cards, e-wallets, mobile wallets, and free casino cash. These can be used to deposit money into your account and withdraw it from the casino.

Some casinos also offer options that allow players to transfer funds between accounts within their own country or across borders. Again, it is instrumental if you live in a country where gambling is illegal, or banks are reluctant to deal with gamblers.

You can play with real money at these casinos without having to worry about getting into trouble with the law or being denied access to your own money.

The best online casinos will also provide an extensive list of other banking services such as cash withdrawal, wire transfers, exchange rates, no-fee credit/debit card processing, and more.

● Reputation

A casino’s reputation is among the most critical factors in ranking them. Therefore, we ensured that all the online casinos we reviewed had an excellent reputation with players and were trusted by them.

We also checked their performance on social media and other marketing channels, such as their website.

We analyzed the casino’s history, the amount of positive feedback they’ve received, and any negative feedback.

Guide To Choosing The Best Online Casino Sites For Real Money

There are factors that you need to consider when choosing the best online casinos. Follow this guide to choose the best online casino for you.

● Available Payment Methods

The best online casino has a wide range of payment options, including credit cards, bank transfers, and PayPal. A good casino will also have customer service representatives available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Choosing an online casino that supports all major credit cards is essential. You can use this feature to purchase your chips and play games with them later. It is instrumental if you plan on playing with real money instead of using virtual chips, which are usually required in the virtual world.

● Customer Service

You should also check out the customer service representatives at the online casino before making any significant purchases or placing large bets on games. It can help you avoid problems down the road if something goes wrong during your gameplay.

● Bonuses and Promotions

Bonuses and promotions are among the most important factors when choosing an online casino. Almost all casinos offer bonuses and cashback promotions, but you should be aware of them before you make your first deposit.

A casino with a bonus offer linked to a deposit will give you a percentage of your deposit. However, if the bonus offer is not linked to an initial deposit, it will be paid after you have made at least one withdrawal or deposit.

● Check Customer Reviews

The first thing you should do is look at the customer reviews of the online casinos for real money. Then, if you have a few days left to wait, find out what people have to say about the casino’s customer service and how long it takes them to get their money back.

● Review Your Options

After going through all the above-listed steps, it’s time to review your options based on the factors you considered. On a list, cross out the casinos that don’t fit your criteria and check the online casinos that fit your criteria.

FAQs About Online Casinos

Q1. What Is an Online Casino?

An Online Casino is a web app that allows you to play casino games from the comfort of your computer or mobile device. You can play on desktop or mobile devices, and you don’t have to leave the comfort of your home or office.

Most online casinos are powered by software that runs on Internet browsers, while others require installing software on your computer or mobile device.

Q2. Are Online Casinos Safe to Play?

Most online casinos are provably fair, which means that they offer players random number generator (RNG) technology to ensure fairness and transparency in the game. So while you may not be able to see your opponent’s cards, you can still verify that they are not cheating.

For example, if one player wins three times in a row, they may be given special privileges by a casino host or programmer who knows how to predict the outcome of each hand. However, most reputable casinos do not use this method because it can lead to cheating and ruin everything else about the game.

Q3. Who Can Play at an Online Casino?

Anyone over 18 years old can play at a real money online casino within their local jurisdiction (i.e., within US/Canadian borders). However, some countries have stricter regulations about who can access their gaming sites for them to comply with local laws and regulations.

For example, in India, it’s illegal for anyone under 18 years old to access the best online gambling sites without parental consent.

Q4. Which Games are Available in Online Casinos?

There are various gaming options at online real money casinos, so you can be sure to find something that suits your tastes. Some of the best online real money casino games include Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, and various versions of Craps. Some online casino sites also offer online slots and table games such as Poker, Baccarat, and Slots.

Q5. Will Free Tips Help Me Improve My Betting?

Yes, free betting tips can help you improve your betting skills and become a better player at the same time. In addition, you can find free betting tips from professionals who have been in the industry for many years. But these tips do not always work as well as those offered by bookmakers.

However, regularly following these tips will help improve your betting skills and increase your chances of winning money with online casinos.

Q6. Who Regulates Online Casinos?

Online casinos are regulated in different ways all over the world. The most common regulatory agency is the Gambling Commission, which has established itself as a global authority on gambling regulation since 2003.

The Gambling Commission regulates online gambling sites that offer real money gaming to players in the UK (the UK licensed) and those that offer play-money games only to UK players.

The US Department of Justice regulates internet gambling in the United States. All other countries have their regulatory bodies, which may or may not be affiliated with the Gambling Commission or any other international body.

Conclusion: Best Online Casino To Win Money

The critical thing to realize is that online gambling has become so much more than slot machines and blackjack. To succeed in today’s cut-throat online gaming world, casinos need their designs to be novel and unique—something that will spark the interests of potential patrons and keep them coming back for more.

There’s no denying that the world of gambling online can come with some risks, but when you find the perfect casino for you, the payout can be enormous. Good luck on your quest!