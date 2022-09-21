‘Listen To Us’: Chinatown Residents Stand Up To Seattle City Council Over $66 Million Homeless Megaplex

The residents of Chinatown protested outside of Seattle City Hall in Seattle, Washington, on Tuesday over the city’s plans to build a homeless megaplex, according to Komo News.

The King County Department of Community and Human Services plans to build a homeless shelter valued at $66.5 million to house 500 people. Chinatown residents marched to the city town hall and spoke at the council’s meeting to protest the building of the shelter, which residents say they have had no input in, according to Komo News. (RELATED: San Francisco Spends Millions To House – And Then Evict – Its Homeless)

“We want to say engage us. Listen to us. We’re not asking for them, not to build this, we’re just saying give us our voice,” resident Matt Chan told the outlet. “I have concerns if the shelter is actually put in place without mitigation and without consulting the neighborhood because you can come down here any weekend and you can see the activity.”

Signs shown at the protest read, “Democrats Are MIA,” “Stop Asian Hate” and “Protect Chinatown-ID, Our Beloved Community,” according to the Discovery Institute.

The new complex includes plans for an RV park and a sobering shelter, replacing the already existing shelter which houses 300 people. The shelter will also have 50 tiny house units and cost $22 million to keep open.

Residents plan to speak at the King County Council meeting on Sept. 27 and the King County Shelter on Sept. 28, according to the Friends of Seattle CID website.

ROUND 2: On Tuesday #Chinatown-ID rallied again, this time pleading w/ @SeattleCouncil for help. Hoping to stop Dow Constantine’s(@kcexec) HOMELESS MEGAPLEX. VAST MAJORITY of protesters were made up of 70-80 year olds who live in #CID. For the elders, SO MUCH is at stake.#Seattle pic.twitter.com/OKfdpzgg5T — Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) September 21, 2022

A rally for thousands Chinatown residents against the building of the homeless shelter was held on Sept. 8, where attendees called out city officials, including director of the King County Department of Community and Human Services Leo Floor, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle city council members for not letting the community give input on the plans.

Chinatown Community Watch volunteer Tanya Woo said Constantine and Flor denied her request to pause the plans in order to receive community feedback on the shelter, Komo News reported.

Woo, King County Department of Community and Human Services and the Seattle City Council did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.