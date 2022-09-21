HART: ‘Not In My Vineyard!’ Liberals Scream As DeSantis Air Flies On The Wings Of Their Hypocrisy

It seems we need to be reminded every two years or so why liberals cannot govern. They value their pious, self-aggrandizing ideology over the reality of governing.

The hypocrisy of the left was laid bare when Florida Governor DeSantis sent 50 Venezuelan immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. “Not in My Back Vineyard!” they said. Liberals love to impose their woke values on others as long as they do not have to labor under them personally. But send just 50 Hispanics to Martha’s Vineyard. Michelle Obama and her limousine liberal, trust fund friends on that leafy island clutched their pearls and fed them for just one day — and then called the Massachusetts National Guard.

On the bright side, the Martha’s Vineyard’s soccer team improved almost 50-fold.

Imagine how these 50 migrants must have felt, being flown privately to Martha’s Vineyard, when they got there. They must have said, “This place is unbelievable.” I bet their Trip Advisor reviews were incredible: “Exceeds expectations,” etc. Now they may have to go back to El Paso. Having tasted the delightful culinary offerings of Martha’s Vineyard, it now seems cruel to send them to a place where the best Mexican food is at Taco Bell.

They should have stayed on the island since there is a severe landscaper shortage there. This is just one more example of Republicans like DeSantis being who they said they would be: job creators. There was talk of sending the Venezuelans to California, but they wanted no part of that. They said they had just come from a corrupt, dysfunctional, socialist government that had rolling blackouts and the homeless sleeping on crime-ridden streets.

Illegals are flooding America, drawn by our upward mobility. Only in the USA, in seven short years, can you go from “Deplorables,” whom people look down on to “white supremacist MAGA Republicans” who now garner all the attention of most federal law enforcement agencies.

VP Kamala Harris declared that “Our borders are secure,” but she did not say from what. Illegal crossing numbers are way up. It is so easy to cross our borders now that Al-Qaeda won’t do it; they’ll think it’s a trap. Biden says he is going to protect our border, starting with the Ukrainian one with Russia.

Dems say the border is secure as they anticipate with relish the flood of new illegal

“voters” here. Call it disingenuous? No, it’s called “political ambiguity,” which was

developed by Hillary Clinton when she told Bill, “Don’t do it in my face and I won’t

have you killed.”

Biden clearly doesn’t have a clue on this topic. In his recent softball interview with Scott Pelley of DNC affiliate CBS’s 60 Minutes, it was obvious that Biden needs to retire. He could not even be a greeter at Walmart; he would stand in the store entrance and welcome everyone to Dollar Tree.

Biden is so all over the place, he forgot he was for the Democrat idea of giving each illegal coming here $450,000. Just a thought for “Plugs”: Hunter Biden’s paintings sell to political cronies for $475,000 apiece; just give each immigrant one of those.

As I have long said, I am all for legal immigrants who want to come here and be productive citizens. This law is about illegal immigrants, not legal ones. The left likes to conflate the two. Per leftist dogma, if you support legal immigration you hate immigrants. It is a false narrative that is allowed to be used as a leftist talking point.

From what I can tell, Dems oppose border protections and immigration laws mainly in hopes of gaining more victim-class voters from the growing Hispanic community. The reason they do not want them in blue states like Massachusetts (Dems already control those states) is that they like the idea of sending them to red states in hopes of turning them blue. Like Texas, Florida, and Georgia.

It really disappoints Democrats when so many illegal Hispanics turn out to be hard working, churchgoing, family-oriented conservatives who want to keep government out of their paychecks.

Depending on who you listen to, there are about 25 million illegals living in America. According to Native Americans, that number is more like 335 million. If you think unchecked immigration won’t change a nation, just ask our Native Americans.

A libertarian op-ed humorist and award-winning author, Ron appears on CNN and

Fox. He can be contacted at Ron@RonaldHart.com or @RonaldHart on Twitter.