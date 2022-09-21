Nikki Haley Hits Back At Sunny Hostin Accusing Her Of Hiding Her Ethnicity

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley hit back at “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin’s accusation that she is using her middle name to hide her Indian heritage.

Hostin accused Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, of going by a different name in order to hide her ethnicity. Haley, born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa, has gone by her middle name since birth. Nikki, meaning “little one,” is a common name in Punjab, the region of India her parents emigrated from, Haley explained in a 2021 tweet.

Haley said liberals cannot stand any person of color who is a “conservative Republican.”

“It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time that the hosts of ‘The View’ come after me or that liberals come after me in whatever way. They can’t stand the fact that a minority female would be a conservative Republican. When I ran as governor, a reporter went to a high ranking African American female and said ‘how do you feel that South Carolina now has their first minority governor?’ And she said ‘Nikki Haley is not a minority, she’s just a conservative with a tan.'”

“So, you look at what Sunny Hostin does and the idea that no, Sunny is not her name, Nikki is my name. It is on my birth certificate. It is an Indian name and I embrace my Indian heritage,” she said.

Haley said there is a double standard between Republicans and Democrats as liberals consistently get away with attacking conservative minorities. She added that “all hell would’ve broken loose” if that same remark by Hostin were said about a Democrat. (RELATED: ‘What Is Her Real Name?’: Hostin Accuses Nikki Haley Of Hiding Real Name For Political Purposes)

“What I hope Democrats realize when they look what happened on ‘The View’ is it’s Democrats that are racist. These liberal extremists are the ones that are racist,” Haley continued. “They’re the ones that want to think minorities are incapable of going to the DMV to get an ID to vote. They’re the ones that are racist that say minority parents are incapable of finding the school for their children. Let’s let Independents, conservative Democrats realize ‘no, it’s not Republicans that are racist or sexist, it’s liberal Democrats that have done this for a long time and I’m gonna hope that that really goes to the heart of what happens in the House, Senate and governor’s races coming up in November.”