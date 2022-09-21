REPORT: Group Promoting Transgenderism For 2-Year-Olds Raked In More Than $250 Million In Taxpayer Funds

An alleged nonpartisan organization that promotes transgender ideology to children as young as two years old received over $250 million in taxpayer funds, according to data reviewed by the Daily Caller.

Zero to Three, an early childhood development organization that has trained nearly 90,000 educators, hosted a virtual conference in September with sessions that talked about “elevating racial equity” in babies, according to a 2021 Impact Report. Sessions were titled “What Does It Mean to Be Transgender and How Can You Support Kids Who Might Be?” and “Elevating Racial equity in the First 1,000 Days: Protecting, Promoting, and Preserving the Health, Wealth, and Learning of Our Families and Babies,” according to a Washington Free Beacon report.

One session featured on the conference schedule states that it “addresses the development of gender identity, including how early the process begins (ages 2-3) and how parents and professionals can distinguish gender exploration with the emergence of transgender identity,” according to the outlet.

💪 “Each of us have a role to play.” Thanks to Dr. @IheomaIruka for highlighting the importance of the first 1,000 days—from ensuring #healthequity, to preventing #ACEs, to combating the effects of racism. #LEARNwithZTT pic.twitter.com/7NIYVyS2IZ — ZERO TO THREE (@ZEROTOTHREE) September 13, 2022

Zero to Three received more than $251 million in total grants and contracts from the U.S. government, according to data reviewed by the Daily Caller. This data compiles all grants and contracts from the U.S. government. More than $248 million of the total grants and contracts came from the Department of Health and Human Services. An additional $3.4 million in funds came from the Department of Justice between 2010 and 2011, and the Department of Defense spent $10,966 on Zero to Three.

The Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Justice, and Department of Defense did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

The purported “nonpartisan” organization has direct ties to Democratic lobbying efforts, according to a tax form reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon’s initial report. The organization spent $1.92 million on lobbying efforts since 2018. Among those are contributions to the Human Rights Campaign, NAACP, Southern Poverty Law Center, the Trevor Project, and lobbying efforts for the White House’s Build Back Better plan.

Zero to Three did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.