US Calls On UN To Hold China Accountable For Xinjiang Human Rights Abuses 

The U.S. called for a debate with China on Monday over human rights violations taking place in the Xinjiang province at the United Nations, AFP reported.

Some observers found a much-anticipated report, released on Aug. 31 by the U.N.’s independent human rights watchdog, glossed over some of the more egregious abuses China is committing against the Muslim Uyghur minority group in the Xinjiang. As representatives from member nations wrap up two weeks of meetings in New York, Washington presented a draft resolution to the U.N. Human Rights Council to “hold a debate on the situation of human rights in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region” when the council next convenes, AFP reported.

Britain, Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway co-sponsored the draft text, seen by AFP. (RELATED: Biden Calls For More ‘Inclusive’ United Nations In Annual Address)

“Countries have the right to choose independently their paths of human rights development … Politicization of human rights issues, double standards and the use of human rights as an excuse to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs should be rejected,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a position paper ahead of the New York forum.

“The Human Rights Council and other human rights mechanisms of the UN should … avoid becoming a stage for political confrontation,” the foreign ministry said.

The U.N. Human Rights Committee report last month highlighted “credible” allegations of arbitrary detention and large-scale physical and sexual abuse that would “amount to acts of torture.” China presents its internment camps as means of alleviating poverty and calming unrest in the region, but investigations have found evidence of involuntary labor, brainwashing, sterilization and other human rights violations.

The U.S. and western partners spent the last two weeks at the 77th U.N. General Assembly deliberating a response to the revelations of the report amid pressure from rights groups and others, AFP reported.

Pushing for the adoption of a resolution condemning China’s activities is an option, according to AFP. However, Western leaders expressed concern that a failed resolution after opposition from China and its allies could damage the Wests credibility and suggest a shift in the global balance of power.

The council of 47 members, including China, will vote on the resolution next week, AFP reported.

The UN Human Rights Council must end its years of inaction and establish an independent international mechanism to investigate crimes under international law in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. pic.twitter.com/jf7hes3m2G — Amnesty International (@amnesty) September 22, 2022

Xu Guixiang, head of the Xinjiang government’s information office, said Beijing would “resolutely adopt appropriate countermeasures” if the resolution passes, AFP reported. “We are not afraid. We are ready for the fight,” he added.

The State Department and the Chinese Embassy did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.