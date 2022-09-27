Sen. Klobuchar Suggests The Only Way To Stop Hurricane Disasters Is To Vote Democrat

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar suggested on “Morning Joe” Tuesday that voting Democrat can help stop climate change and hurricane disasters.

Klobuchar touted the legislative accomplishments passed by the Senate in recent months and assured the nation Democrats have voters’ backs. She then warned of the supposed consequences of allowing Republicans to regain the majority in the Senate after the upcoming midterm elections.

“If the Republicans take charge, a number of them have been talking about an abortion ban, you guys know that, you featured it on the show,” Klobuchar said. “That’s why we got to win this midterm. We just did something about climate change for the first time in decades, that’s why we got to win this as that hurricane bears down on Florida. We got to win in the midterms. We understand that, but none of that has stopped us from deciding we’re gonna put our differences aside and get some things done.”

Klobuchar referred to Hurricane Ian, which is traveling toward Florida and is classified as a Category 4 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm reached maximum sustained winds of 85 miles-per-hour moving north-northwest at 13 mph as of Monday evening. (RELATED: Jean-Pierre Defends Biden’s Lack Of Communication With DeSantis Amid Potential Hurricane Disasters)

The severity of the storm led Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden to each issue a state of emergency to direct state and federal assistance to the people of Florida, The Hill reported. The order directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide federal emergency relief to the people in potentially impacted regions, the outlet noted.

DeSantis said 5,000 members of the Florida National Guard and 2,000 more from neighboring states have been deployed to prepare for the hurricane’s impact, along with five urban search and rescue teams, according to the Orlando Sentinel.