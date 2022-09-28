EXCLUSIVE: POLL: Battleground Voters Are Most Concerned About Inflation, Trust Republicans To Handle It

Likely voters in eleven battleground states are most concerned about inflation and the economy ahead of the November midterms and trust Republicans to handle the issue better than Democrats, according to a new poll obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller.

The poll, conducted by WPA Intelligence on behalf of the Club for Growth, found that more than 40% of voters view inflation and other economic concerns as their top issue for politicians to address. Forty-two percent of voters trust Republicans the most to handle those issues, while 34% trust Democrats, the poll found. Twenty percent of voters trust neither party to handle the issue effectively.

WPA Intelligence polled 1,102 likely voters in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wisconsin from Sept. 6-11, with a margin of error of three percent.

Read the polling memo here:

CfG SenateBattleground PollingSummary V4 220923 by Michael Ginsberg on Scribd

The WPA/Club for Growth poll mirrors several others finding that voters are most concerned about the economy and inflation. A Cygnal study released in late June found that 62% of voters ranked the economy as their most important issue, and a New York Times/Siena poll conducted in September found that 52% of Americans trusted Republicans to handle that issue best, compared to only 38% of Democrats.

Notably, recent issue polls have found that few voters rank abortion as their top issue in the midterms, even after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Democrats did over-perform in several special elections conducted after the ruling, suggesting that the Dobbs decision is leading to more Democratic voter enthusiasm. The WPA/Club for Growth poll found that 11% of voters are most concerned with abortion and reproductive healthcare access, the second-most important issue. (RELATED: There’s One Huge Problem With Dems Supposed Post-Roe Election Comeback)

Illegal immigration, gun control, and government spending rounded out the top five issues of voter concern.

Democrats lead by one point in the generic congressional ballot, although the GOP led for most of the first half of 2022. Elections analysts expect Republicans to regain control of the House, picking up anywhere between eight and twenty seats. Democrats are expected to hold the Senate.