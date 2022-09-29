Airline Shows Off ‘Inclusive’ Uniform Policy With Trans, Cross-Dressing Flight Attendants

Virgin Atlantic Airways launched an ad campaign Wednesday highlighting the company’s new uniform policy allowing men to wear skirts, along with several other new transgender-related policies.

The company’s new ads feature men in women’s uniforms and several people who appear to be transgender dancing, walking on a red carpet and giving interviews about the company’s LGBT-inclusivity. The airline also introduced optional pronoun pins employees can wear on their uniforms, mandatory “inclusivity training” for employees and a ticketing system update allowing people with “gender-neutral” passports to use their gender codes and titles, according to a press release.

WATCH:

“This policy allows everyone to have a seat at the table,” a man wearing a woman’s Virgin Atlantic uniform says in one ad. “It’s not taking away from anyone. It’s just allowing everyone from the community to just have a voice.” (RELATED: Top Trans Medical Org Recommends Castration For Those With ‘Eunuch’ Identity)

Virgin Atlantic said its new uniform policy was driven by research which found that workers are happier when they can embrace their individuality at work. The company described its new policy as a “fluid approach” which allows any employee to wear any uniform they please, regardless of their sex or gender identity.

New pins announcing one’s pronouns will be available to both employees and customers upon request, according to the press release. The airline also allows time off for medical procedures related to gender transitions and allows the use of changing facilities and showers based on one’s gender identity rather than restricting those facilities on the basis of sex.

Virgin Atlantic did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.