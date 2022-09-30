‘Fauci Gamed The System’: Fox News Host, Guest React To Fauci’s $5 Million

Fox News host Will Cain and author Chadwick Moore discussed news that Dr. Anthony Fauci’s net worth increased by $5 million during a Friday evening Fox News segment.

“Most Americans, by the way now, sadly … suffered during the COVID pandemic. There’s one person that did not. Tony Fauci,” said Cain, who guest-hosted “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “According to the nonprofit Open The Books, the net worth of Tony Fauci and his wife increased by more than $5 million during the pandemic.” (RELATED: ‘That’s Not Science, That’s Conjecture’: Rand Paul Dismantles Fauci Over Vaccines)

Open the Books estimated Fauci’s gains during the pandemic through financial disclosures obtained through Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas and the National Institutes for Health. Fauci announced his intention to retire as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) on Aug. 22.

“Yeah, right. Step aside, Nancy Pelosi, we have a new super-honest, definitely not corrupt king of Wall Street, and it’s Anthony Fauci,” Moore said. “I don’t know if you recall, back in May 2021, so right in the middle of the pandemic, this elven puppy-killing little psychopath was going to release a book profiting openly on the pandemic at that time and even the most staunch Branch Covidians at the time were like, umm that’s not a good look, you shouldn’t be profiting off the pandemic in this way.”

“Yeah, well, you know, didn’t bother him too much. Apparently he had all these side gigs going on, and that’s pocketed him $5 million,” Moore continued. “It’s absolutely insane. It would be nice if we would get some answers. I think that People like Rand Paul have some very good intentions, but I’m not convinced we’ll ever know the extent to which people like Anthony Fauci gamed the system for their own advantage during COVID, and destroyed countless lives in the process.”

NIAID did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

