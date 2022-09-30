Reporter Rescues Stranded Woman In Rising Flood Waters Live On TV

A local Florida reporter is being hailed a hero after he rescued a woman Thursday from rising flood waters in Orlando as she tried to drive through them.

WESH News’ Tony Atkins was reporting live at an intersection when an unidentified nurse who was trying to get to work called out for help. Atkins wasted no time and spring into action and was captured carrying the woman on his back through the waist-high water.

Dramatic video footage shows Atkins pulling the nurse out of her car and hoisting her over his back as he rescued the nurse.

CNN affiliate WESH reporter Tony Atkins waded into flooding caused by Hurricane Ian to rescue a stranded nurse caught by the rising waters on her way to work https://t.co/zC4UgqTq43 pic.twitter.com/FIJuGif2mT — CNN (@CNN) September 29, 2022

The woman’s daughter, whose identity remains anonymous, posted online that her mom would have been fired had she not made it to work, Atkins posted to Twitter. (RELATED: Cowboys Rescue Elderly Man From Car Amid Hurricane Ian Flooding)

“Lord I can’t thank you enough! My mom … a nurse … essential worker trying to get to work or else she would be terminated … I have so many emotions right now but the main one is gratefulness.”

🙏🏽 Our woman from early this morning made it to work. Her job as a nurse hung in the balance, according to her daughter. I got this message from her daughter today! So glad things worked out. #NoCarNoProblem pic.twitter.com/8yBHaGY8jI — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) September 29, 2022

The daughter then sent Atkins a private message saying they are “so grateful” for Atkins.

“A true hero.”