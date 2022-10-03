The Benefits Of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Will Overwhelmingly Go To Wealthier Americans, Analysis Finds

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will largely help borrowers whose salaries are in the top half of American incomes, according to a Monday analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB).

Biden announced in August his plan to forgive $10,000 in student loans for individuals making less than $125,000 or families making less than $250,000, forgiving an additional $10,000 for individuals who received Pell Grants. The plan, though marketed by the Biden administration as support for low-to-middle class borrowers, will provide between 57% to 65% of benefits to individuals in the top 50% of income brackets, according to the analysis. (RELATED: Democrats Pushing College Loan Forgiveness Owe Massive Sums In Student Debt, Records Show)

“The actual benefit is likely to be more regressive,” the report read.

The analysis found that the loan forgiveness plan will benefit high-income borrowers because many will be grandfathered in based on their reduced 2020 earnings, while many low-income buyers will be excluded due to a lack of resources.