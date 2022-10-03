Jan. 6 Committee Will Not Release Its Final Report Until After November Elections

The Jan. 6 committee will not release its final report prior to the approaching midterm elections, the committee’s chairman said Sunday.

Democratic Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson told Just the News that the committee will hold a delayed public hearing in October’s second week, but said he was uncertain if they would speak with any additional witnesses before issuing the report. Hurricane Ian prompted the committee to push the hearing back from Sept. 28, and Thompson said its final report would not be issued before the elections.

The committee purportedly started writing the report by July, with debate occurring over what its final contents should be, according to CNN.

“We might release some interim information, but the final report will come after the election,” Thompson told Just the News. “We have a lot of information that we haven’t shared with the public that wouldn’t necessarily necessitate a witness.”

Thompson added that the Justice Department’s (DOJ) probe into former President Donald Trump is “separate” from the committee’s investigation, adding that the committee was “looking at a totally different process” and wasn’t actively communicating with the DOJ, according to Just the News. (RELATED: ‘Train Wreck’: Obama Blamed Comey, Clintons For Trump Win During Private Press Convos)

The Jan. 6 committee last held a public hearing in July. The share of Americans saying they considered Trump “directly responsible” for what happened on Jan. 6 decreased between June and Aug. 9, according to results released by the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

The committee did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.