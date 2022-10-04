Migrant Shot And Killed At The U.S.-Mexico Border: Report

An illegal immigrant was shot Tuesday at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) station in El Paso, Texas, according to reports.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is reportedly investigating a shooting involving a Border Patrol agent and an illegal immigrant who was in custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol station, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted.

Melugin initially reported the illegal immigrant was shot and killed while attempting to reach for the Border Patrol agent’s gun. However, a statement from CBP later posted to Melugin’s Twitter indicated the migrant was still alive and being treated for injuries at a local hospital. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘A Nexus To Terrorism’: Illegals Flagged As Potential National Security Risks Soared Nearly 600% In Last Year)

In addition to the FBI, the El Paso Police Department and the CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) are on the scene and OPR will be “reviewing the incident,” according to the statement.

CBP flagged 25,627 illegal immigrants as “special interest” regarding national security concerns in the 2022 fiscal year, according to internal CBP data. This was a 600% increase from the previous fiscal year, when CBP agents encountered 3,675 “special interest” illegal immigrants, the data shows.

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott told the Daily Caller News Foundation the Biden administration’s border policy is “putting the entire nation at risk.”

“When you have an open border, you don’t get to control who or what enters your home. There are significant real threats coming across the border,” Scott said.