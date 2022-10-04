Philadelphia Gender Clinic Hosts Trainings In Pennsylvania Schools

A Philadelphia gender clinic is hosting training seminars in at least 15 schools across Pennsylvania and appears to tell educators to hide a student’s gender identity from their parents, according to the clinic’s website and YouTube channel.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) hosted training programs for teachers and administrators in Pennsylvania school districts with the help of its Gender and Sexuality Development Clinic, according to CHOP’s website. The hospital system boasted completing “33 trainings in 15 schools; reaching more than 1,500 educators” beginning in 2017, per the hospital’s website.

Training sessions reportedly established “trans-inclusive policies” and “accountability plans that will reward students and teachers who put a stop to harassment.”

CHOP conducted training at Bucks County School District in 2021, according to emails obtained by the concerned parent group “Parents Defending Education.” CHOP’s Family Support and Education Specialist said she was “begging Bucks County SD’s to host trainings” and was finally successful in her attempts.

In the same email thread, a Bucks County public school employee and a CHOP employee verified that the training was too sensitive to be recorded.

A training video posted to CHOP’s YouTube page in 2020 informs educators that they must keep gender identity secret from parents. Educators are told that when they learn about someone’s gender identity they “have to keep that private.”

“If we disclose this information without someone’s involvement, without them giving us permission, we are setting them up for a negative, potentially harmful, unsafe experience,” the training video says. “So when we get this information we keep it private from other students, from other staff members and from parents.”

Erika Sanzi, the director of outreach for Parents Defending Education, told the Daily Caller that the alliance between schools and gender clinics poses a “massive conflict of interest.” (RELATED: University Of Virginia Youth Gender Clinic Offers Puberty Blockers, Chemical Castration, And Referrals For Minors To Undergo Breast Removal)

“The medical professionals dedicated to ‘gender affirming care’ at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia have an incentive to push gender ideology in schools — it is a major red flag that they have been tasked to train teachers and even more disturbing that their training explicitly calls on school staff to withhold information from parents,” Sanzi said.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Bucks County School District did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.