Editor Daily Rundown: Biden Turns To Venezuela To Save The Midterms

BIDEN TURNS TO AUTHORITARIAN LEADER HE DOESN’T EVEN OFFICIALLY RECOGNIZE TO SAVE THE MIDTERMS… WSJ: U.S. Looks to Ease Venezuela Sanctions, Enabling Chevron to Pump Oil

The Biden administration is preparing to scale down sanctions on Venezuela’s authoritarian regime to allow Chevron Corp. to resume pumping oil there, paving the way for a potential reopening of U.S. and European markets to oil exports from Venezuela, according to people familiar with the proposal.

In exchange for the significant sanctions relief, the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro would resume long-suspended talks with the country’s opposition to discuss conditions needed to hold free and fair presidential elections in 2024, the people said. The U.S., Venezuela’s government and some Venezuelan opposition figures have also worked out a deal that would free up hundreds of millions of dollars in Venezuelan state funds frozen in American banks to pay for imports of food, medicine and equipment for the country’s battered electricity grid and municipal water systems.

U.S. officials said details are still under discussion and cautioned that the deal could fall through, because it is contingent on Mr. Maduro’s top aides resuming talks with the opposition in good faith.

ALL IN ON AUTHORITARIANS… GREG PRICE: BREAKING: The Biden admin is going to ease sanctions on the communist government of Venezuela so Chevron can resume pumping for oil there. They would really rather get our energy from Maduro than Alaska and Texas.

STATE GOVERNMENT SMACKS BACK AT BLACKROCK… Louisiana Hits BlackRock With Massive Multi-Million Dollar Divestment For ‘Blatantly Anti-Fossil Fuel Policies’

Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced his state will divest funds from the multi-trillion dollar investment firm, BlackRock, due to environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies some claim boycott the oil, gas and coal industries.

“Your blatantly anti-fossil fuel policies would destroy Louisiana’s economy,” Schroder said in a letter sent Wednesday to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

To avoid losing state money “to the detriment of our citizens,” the Louisiana Treasury will gradually divest funds from the financial firm, Schroder wrote. The Louisiana Treasury divested $560 million from BlackRock as of Wednesday.

“Once complete, this divestment will reflect $794 million no longer entangled in BlackRock money market funds, mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holdings,” according to the letter.

NOBODY WANTS THE NEW COVID BOOSTER SHOTS… Nobody Wants Biden’s Boosters — But He Forked Over Billions To Pfizer And Moderna For Them Anyway

President Joe Biden burned more than $5 billion in taxpayer funds on new COVID-19 shots hardly anyone wants.

The White House made the decision earlier in 2022 — before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) even authorized the new, variant-specific bivalent COVID-19 boosters — to purchase more than $5 billion worth of them from Pfizer and Moderna. Now, more than a month after the shots became available, only about 3% of eligible Americans have gotten one.

There are roughly 275 million Americans aged 12 and older, the age group eligible for one or both of the new boosters. Fewer than 8 million have boosted themselves since Sep. 1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This leaves over 160 million doses ordered by the Biden administration sitting on the sidelines, waiting for demand to meet supply.

BIDEN COPS RAID ANOTHER PRO-LIFE DEMONSTRATOR FOR *MARCH 2021* DEMONSTRATION… DEMONSTRATORS WERE PRAYING AND SINGING… LIFE NEWS: FBI Raids Home of Pro-Life Advocate Who Prayed and Sang Outside Abortion Biz

The FBI has raided the home of another pro-life advocate, this time targeting a pro-life man and his family after he prayed and sang outside an abortion business last year.

This is the second time in recent weeks that the FBI has raided the home of a pro-life family — with the first case involving pro-life advocate Mark Houck, whose family was raided after an altercation at a Philadelphia abortion business last year where he accidentally pushed down a man who was verbally accosting his 12-year-old son.

This time, FBI officials raided the home of pro-life advocate Chet Gallagher after he peacefully advocated for the protection of unborn babies at an abortion facility in Tennessee last year. […]

Gallagher was out of state when the FBI arrived with guns drawn and entered his home. FBI officers demanded his whereabouts from Gallagher’s family and reportedly have asked other pro-life advocates to face charges under for allegedly violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which makes it a federal crime to use force with the intent to injure, intimidate and interfere with anyone trying to access either abortion at an abortion business or medical care at a pregnancy center.

FEDS TARGET MULTIPLE PRO-LIFE ACTIVISTS NATIONWIDE… kamalaLIVE ACTION: FBI charges multiple individuals for peaceful protests at abortion facility (VIDEO)

In early March of 2021, a group of individuals committed to saving the lives of preborn children visited the Carafem abortion facility in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, as part of a “rescue” — an event meant to reach women seeking abortion, to persuade them to choose life for their preborn children instead. Today, October 5, 2022, that event of more than a year ago culminated in a visit from the FBI to at least one of the activist’s homes. Other individuals, who either participated or were merely present at the facility that day, were ordered to report to their local authorities to be charged under the federal FACE (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) Act along with charges of conspiracy. […]

Pro-life activist AJ Hurley spoke to Live Action News regarding today’s FBI activities, noting that according to the neighbors of pro-life rescue activist Chester (Chet) Gallagher, Gallagher was out of state when the FBI arrived with guns drawn and entered the Gallagher home. [….]

Hurley said other individuals were “called by the FBI telling them they had arrest warrants and had to turn themselves in.” A press release from the Department of Justice named 11 individuals in all who are being charged with “with conspiracy against rights secured by the FACE Act, and committing FACE Act violations”:

Chester Gallagher, 73, of Lebanon, Tennessee; Heather Idoni, 58; Calvin Zastrow, 57; and Caroline Davis, 24; all of Michigan; Coleman Boyd, 51, of Bolton, Mississippi; Dennis Green, 56, of Cumberland, Virginia; and Paul Vaughn, 55, of Centerville, Tennessee.

DOJ PRESS RELEASE: Eleven Charged With FACE Act Violations Stemming From 2021 Blockade OF Mount Juliet Reproductive Health Clinic

The indictment alleges that, beginning in February 2021, Chester Gallagher utilized social media to promote a series of anti-abortion events scheduled for March 4-7, 2021, in the Nashville area. Other co-conspirators then utilized Facebook to coordinate travel and logistics and to identify other participants for the blockade. On March 4, 2021, Coleman Boyd and Chester Gallager advertised the blockade of the Carafem Health Center Clinic, in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, which was planned for the following day. In his social media post, Gallagher referred to the blockade as a “rescue.” Boyd also began a Facebook livestream broadcast of the clinic blockade at 7:45 a.m. on March 5, 2021. This livestream broadcast was titled, in part, “Mt. Juliet, TN Rescue March 5, 2021,” and livestreamed the blockade event as his coconspirators and others blocked the clinic’s entry doors and prevented a patient and an employee from entering. The livestream also broadcast members of the group attempting to engage a patient and her companion as Boyd told his livestream audience that the patient was a “mom coming to kill her baby.”

The indictment further alleges that on March 5, 2021, the 11 individuals, aided and abetted by one another, used force and physical obstruction to injure, intimidate, and interfere with employees of the clinic and a patient who was seeking reproductive health services.

If convicted, those charged with conspiracy face up to 11 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000. Others face up to one year in prison for the misdemeanor offense and fines of up to $10,000.

HOLY POLL-Y… CONSERVATIVE LATINOS ARE QUITTING THE DEMOCRATS EN MASSE… MARK MURRAY, NBC: This was maybe the most fascinating finding from our recent NBC News/Telemundo poll: Conservative Latinos went from D+9 in congressional preference in 2012 (per our merged polls), to R+56 now. That’s a net 65-pt swing (LINK, SCREEN GRAB)

MORE ILLEGALS ARRIVE AT VP’S RESIDENCE… MORE NEWS CAMERAS FINALLY SHOW UP… NEIL AUGENSTEIN, WTOP: NEW: More than two dozen migrants from South America, have arrived by bus from Texas at the US Naval Observatory, the home of Vice President Kamala Harris. Arrived before dawn, and were greeted by aid groups, and transported in smaller buses to nearby accommodations. (VIDEO)

KAMALA KRASHES… WAPO: VP was in car accident; Secret Service first called it ‘mechanical failure’

A motorcade taking Vice President Harris to work was in a one-car accident on a closed roadway in D.C. on Monday morning, an incident that concerned both the Secret Service director and the vice president and revived worries about the agency’s history of concealing its mistakes, according to two people familiar with the incident. […]

The Secret Service also failed to note key details of the incident in an electronic message formally alerting senior leadership to the motorcade’s delay. The agency’s protective intelligence division reported that “a mechanical failure” in the lead car had forced agents to transfer Harris to another vehicle during a scheduled movement to the White House, according to details of the alert shared with The Washington Post.

By Monday afternoon, Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle received information from other agents that the alert did not accurately convey what happened, one of the people said. In fact, many other Secret Service agents on Harris’s detail and at the White House, as well as Harris, knew her driver had actually hit the side pavement of a tunnel.

DAVID DORN’S KILLER GETS LIFE IN PRISON… ST LOUIS POST DISPATCH: Man sentenced to life for killing retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn

ST. LOUIS — A city judge sentenced Stephan Cannon to life in prison Wednesday for killing retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn as Dorn tried to stop looting at a pawn shop during protests two summers ago.

Cannon, 26, was convicted in July of first-degree murder, robbery, burglary and three counts of armed criminal action in Dorn’s death. On Wednesday, he received the mandatory sentence of life in prison for the murder, plus an additional 30 years for other crimes.

Dorn, 77, was killed June 2, 2020, as he stood outside Lee’s Jewelry & Pawn Shop at 4123 Martin Luther King Drive. He showed up that night to stop looters that had descended on the business following protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Cannon walked out of the store, crouched on a street corner and fired 10 shots at Dorn, killing him as he approached the shop, prosecutors said.

FLASHBACK… DORN’S WIDOW, ANN DORN, SPEAKS AT 2020 REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION… @DAILYCALLER: Ann Dorn, wife of Captain David Dorn, gives an emotional speech about her late husband: “I relive that horror in my mind every day… Violence and destruction are not legitimate forms of protest. They do not safeguard black lives. They only destroy them.” (VIDEO, ANN DESCRIBES NIGHT OF HIS DEATH BEGINNING AT 1:22)

NATIONAL SCHOOL PSYCHOLOGY OFFICIAL ALLEGEDLY PART OF LEFTIST KIDNAPPING RING… LUKE ROSIAK: Top National School Psychologist Part Of Group Offering To Resettle Gay Kids With New Parents

A top leader in a national school psychologists’ association is participating in a group that funds efforts to rehome gay youth to new parents, internal materials obtained by The Daily Wire reveal.

Amy Cannava, chair of the National Association Of School Psychologists’ (NASP) LGBTQI2-S Committee, participated in discussions on the internal message board for the Pride Liberation Project (PLP). The group’s “Resources For Outed Students” section advised “students who are facing familial rejection or need to leave their home for another reason” to “[r]each out to Amy (she/her) immediately. They work with Safe Space NOVA, are an adult, and can provide you with much more information. They are also confidential.”

The section went on to say that PLP could rehome students who did not like their parents, as well as pay them money and have an adult pick them up to take them to their new lives. It also said the group could provide false documentation to hide children’s whereabouts while they participated in gay activities. “In the event of you needing to leave your home, we can provide you with emergency housing from a supportive, Queer friendly adult,” it said. It added: “We will work with other supportive adult organizations in the region to find you someone who can provide you a kind and affirming home.”

WAIT… TAYLOR LORENZ’S UNCLE RUNS THE INTERNET ARCHIVE AND CAN DELETE HER HISTORY?… PROVOCATIVE — AND FACTUALLY WOBBLY — TWITTER THREAD GOES AFTER MEDIA’S BIGGEST HALL MONITORS… LEE ENPHIELD: Fear The Floof or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Roast the Bluechecks

The following Twitter thread is from @FearTheFloof. He is a known non-giver of f*cks. I am archiving this thread here because I fear it will be deleted from Twitter. FearTheFloof’s account has already been limited once, and one must assume it will happen again.

For posterity, this thread is presented here in its original form, and it has not been edited. To my understanding, there are a number of factual errors regarding Ben Collins and Matt Yglesias. I do not know how material these errors are, but my understanding is this thread is about 90% correct.

OVERNIGHT… @FEARTHEFLOOF ACCOUNT BANNED…