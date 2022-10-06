DC Shooting Leaves 4 Injured, 1 In Critical Condition

Four people were injured in a Thursday shooting in Northwest Washington, D.C., police say.

Police were called around 1:10 p.m. to the 1200 block of North Capitol Street. One of the men shot in the incident was taken to the hospital in critical condition while the other three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to NBC4 Washington.

MPD seeks assistance in locating this pictured vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting that occurred this afternoon on North Capitol Street, NW. The vehicle appears to be a Kia Sedan with unknown tags. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/RSrL8zpAIX — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 6, 2022

The first victim is a 21-year-old man shot in the back, the second victim is a 27-year-old man shot in the groin, NBC4 reported. The third victim is a 28-year-old man shot in the buttocks, and the fourth is a 36-year-old man shot in the arm. (RELATED: ‘Enough Is Enough’: DC Police Slam Local Politicians For Soaring Crime In Ad Campaign)

“Any violence in our city we take seriously, and in reference to this community, we are always out here,” First District Commander Tasha Bryant said, according to WUSA 9.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the same block on Sunday, according to DC News Now.

D.C. has experienced record crime rates in recent years. Crime statistics released in July show D.C. experienced a 13% increase in homicide rates, 25% increase in theft and 7% increase in violent crime, according to WUSA 9. The National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform released a study in March that showed gun crimes were committed by a “very tightly concentrated” group of criminals.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a Daily Caller request for comment.