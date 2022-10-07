Authorities Find 84 Illegal Immigrants In Tractor Trailer Near Border

Authorities discovered 84 illegal immigrants in the back of a tractor trailer Thursday, according to Hidalgo County, Texas, Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol deputies found the migrants after a concerned citizen noticed people being unloaded from the trailer near the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Guerra. A TikTok posted Wednesday evening appeared to offer $70,000 to anyone who could drive the trailer to Houston, and police confirmed that the video was related to the migrant smuggling operation, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Abbott’s Office Blasts Biden Admin For ‘Hypocritical’ Comments On Migrant Buses)

Happening Now:A concerned citizen called to report a tractor trailer arrive at a residence located in the area of Mile 12 1/2 N & Mile 6W and seeing people unloading from the trailer. Deputies working OPSG & USBP agents responded and rescued 84 UDI’s. Investigation ongoing pic.twitter.com/If9Y8CTwkQ — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) October 6, 2022

“Need someone who can drive an 18 wheeler right now,” the since-deleted TikTok said over a picture of a tractor trailer, according to screenshots shared by Fox.

The witness encountered the tractor trailer at an intersection in a rural area just miles from the border, according to Hidalgo.

“That is why we are experiencing an increase in human smuggling events along the border,” Texas DPS spokesman Christopher Olivarez told Fox. “Many individuals from larger metropolitan areas such as Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and even out of state are being recruited as drivers through social media platforms to smuggle illegal immigrants.”

Customs and Border Patrol and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

