Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back In Foam Pit At San Diego’s TwitchCon

Former porn star Adriana Chechik broke her back when she jumped into a foam pit at TwitchCon in San Diego Saturday.

Chechik had just won a foam jousting match against fellow streamer EdyBot when she decided to take a victory leap off the platform into the foam pit, according to TMZ. Instead, Chechik’s celebratory jump ended in a shattered back. Video footage shows the excited adult film star as she took the plunge, and it became immediately obvious that she was seriously hurt. “I can’t get up!” Chechik said in the video.

People close to Chechik at that moment could be heard saying, “No, no, she’s fine,” and for a few moments it appeared nobody took her seriously. As she lay in an awkward position, it became apparent she wasn’t joking around. Something was actually very wrong with her.

She attempted to crawl out of the pit but couldn’t move after her rough landing. It was later determined that the pit wasn’t deep enough to meet regulations, according to TMZ.

Chechik tweeted the extent of her injuries to her fans.

“Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today,” Chechik wrote. “Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now,” Chechik posted to Twitter. (RELATED: Fans Can Now (Almost) Snuggle Into A Towel With Paige Spiranac)

Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 9, 2022

She later tweeted again, with another update.

“Two breaks in my back, metal rods in my back and a bruised ego this weekend,” she wrote.

The pit was reportedly less than 2 feet deep at the time of this accident, according to TMZ.