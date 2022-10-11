Actress And Mother Of Sean Penn Dead At 94

Eileen Ryan, an actress and the mother of Academy Award winner Sean Penn, died in her Malibu, California, home Sunday at the age of 94.

A spokesperson for the family announced her death Monday. No cause of death was reported.

Ryan was the mother of “Milk” and “Mystic River” actor Sean Penn, singer-songwriter Michael Penn and “Reservoir Dogs” actor Chris Penn, who died in 2006. Her decades-long career spanned Broadway, the big screen and television, according to Page Six. The actress appeared in over 60 movies and television shows.

Legendary ‘Little House On The Prairie’ actress Eileen Ryan has died https://t.co/6uUw1RYk1b pic.twitter.com/gCewUhL6j6 — The Sun (@TheSun) October 11, 2022

Ryan’s best-known movies include “Feast,” “Parenthood,” “Eight Legged Freaks,” “Magnolia” and “All the King’s Men,” according to Page Six. She also appeared in a number of Penn’s projects including “At Close Range,” “I Am Sam,” “The Indian Runner” and “The Crossing Guard,” according to Page Six.

Ryan’s Broadway credits include “Sing Till Tomorrow” and “Comes a Day.” (RELATED: Art Laboe Dead At 97)

Sean Penn’s Mom Eileen Ryan Dead At 94: – I had the pleasure and privilege to work with extremely talented and gifted woman on the film 8 Legged Freaks. The world lost a giant. RIP Eileen

https://t.co/OcFbvAfR1a — Dean Devlin (@Dean_Devlin) October 11, 2022

She also had acting roles in “The Twilight Zone,” “Bonanza,” “Little House on the Prairie,” “NYPD Blue,” “ER,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” to name a few.

Ryan passed away just a few days shy of her 95th birthday, according to CNN.

Sean Penn has not commented on his mother’s passing, according to TMZ.