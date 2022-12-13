Prosecutors Accuse Man Of Smuggling Millions In US Military Technologies Into Russia

Federal prosecutors accused a New Hampshire man Tuesday of using his home to harbor United States military weapons as part of a Russian arms-smuggling ring.

Law enforcement arrested Alexey Brayman in connection to 375 pounds of United States ammunition that was used by Vadim Konoshchenok, a suspected officer with Russia’s Federal Security Service, the Department of Justice (DOJ) stated. (RELATED: REPORT: Kremlin Denies Claims That Putin Defecated Himself After Stairwell Tumble)

Brayman, 36, a Ukraine-born Israeli citizen, is suspected of being part of a plot to smuggle “advanced electronics and sophisticated testing equipment used in quantum computing, hypersonic and nuclear weapons development and other military and space-based military applications,” the indictment, unsealed in the Eastern District of New York read, the Boston Globe reported.

Brayman and his wife purportedly blended seamlessly into the American suburban lifestyle, even having an SUV on their Christmas-decorated front year with a “Baby on Board” decal, the outlet noted. “They are the nicest family… They’ll leave gift cards out around the holidays. And snacks,” a deliveryman who frequently brought packages to the family said, according to the outlet.

Alexey and Daria Brayman, a pair of thirty-something Eastern European emigres, blended into their Merrimack life of shared casseroles, poker nights, and neighborhood book clubs. They run a popular online craft store. He attended Celtics games. They vacationed in Florida. pic.twitter.com/lwFxVAWhkQ — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) December 13, 2022

Estonian authorities arrested Konoshchenok Dec. 6 after allegedly discovering the weapons stored in a warehouse in Estonia, the DOJ said. Authorities also arrested four other Russian nationals and New Jersey resident Vadim Yermolenko in connection to the ploy, according to the release.

Prosecutors reportedly wanted Brayman held at $250,000 bail and to surrender his passport, CBS noted. A federal judge sent him home Tuesday night with a location monitoring device and set a New York court in February, according to the outlet.