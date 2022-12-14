Video Shows Driver Running Over Man, Dragging Him Across Street As High School Students Watch

An unidentified man was dragged by a vehicle in a hit-and-run that occurred Monday outside of Salinas High School in California.

The man had seemingly gotten into an altercation with another person across the street from the school and a video of the fight showed the two throwing punches in the middle of the crosswalk.

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING:

An adult man was run over in front of Salinas High School on Monday.

Read the full story: https://t.co/7OcXLrbIgS pic.twitter.com/w8ZGbQEJdg — KION News Channel 46 (@KION546) December 13, 2022

The man followed the other person across the street where they ran to their vehicle, a white sedan. The man was knocked down by the car as the driver attempted to flee. He appeared to get stuck head-first under the car as the man began driving away, according to video footage shared by KION News Channel 46. The video shows the man being dragged across the parking lot and then being run over before the sedan drives away.

Students who were on their lunch break witnessed the incident and the school’s principal said that multiple students sought support from counselors immediately afterward, according to KSBW.

“The students knew right where to go because they have that practice instilled in them for those that need extra support,” Salinas Principal Elizabeth Duethman said, according to the outlet. “And some did go, right during the lunch period before lunch was even done to seek help.”

As of now, no arrests have been made and the Salinas Police Department is investigating the incident, KSBW reported. The man who was run over has been treated at a hospital and is in stable condition.