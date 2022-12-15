Turkesterone and Why It’s a Good Muscle-Building Supplement

Turkesterone has drawn much interest from the bodybuilding scene since users claim it speeds up muscle growth without having adverse side effects.

Before using this supplement, you might want to learn more about what it is, what it does, how to use it, and the legal and safety implications of this kind of supplement.

Turkesterone provides a variety of health advantages, including:

Can aid in enhancing lean muscular tissue

Increase the ratio of muscle to fat and body composition

Enhanced memory function

Increased capacity of the muscles.

Shortened time to recuperation.

Perhaps it has beneficial effects on anxiety

Maybe it enhances glucose, cholesterol, and sleep quality

Similar effects to those of steroids without the need for a cycle or PCT

Athletes generally use Turkesterone for its cosmetic and muscle-building effects, but it also has other performance and health advantages that should not be disregarded.

What is Turkesterone?

A hormonal steroid found in plants called an ecdysteroid, Turkesterone, is discovered in them. Due to their capacity to stimulate growth, ecdysteroids can be likened to testosterone.

On the other hand, Ecdysteroids do not have the same adverse effects as steroidal drugs like gynecomastia and hair loss since they do not attach to androgen receptors as testosterone does. Turkesterone appears to be the most anabolic (muscle-building) of all the ecdysteroids while promoting many anabolic routes to androgenic steroids.

Turkesterone is produced from the Ajuga Turkestanica species, indigenous to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in central Asia.

Turkesterone: Is it organic?

Turkesterone is regarded as natty since it is a naturally occurring plant extract. It enhances anabolic pathways and hormonal levels to promote lean muscle development and healthy testosterone production.

Is Turkesterone a Steroid?

Turkesterone is a phytoecdysteroid, a kind of steroid found in plants. Keep in mind that not all “steroids” are artificial anabolic steroids. Turkesterone shares a structural similarity with testosterone, although there is evidence that it behaves differently.

Turkesterone is not a synthetic variant of testosterone and does not bind to androgen receptors. Therefore, it will not elevate hormone levels over the range of natural occurrence and won’t result in steroidal adverse effects.

What Distinguishes Turkesterone from Ecdysterone?

Both ecdysteroids have been proven effective in enhancing muscle growth, and Turkesterone and ecdysterone share highly similar chemical structures. The main distinction between ecdysterone and Turkesterone is that the effects of ecdysterone have been studied in human trials.

What are the Benefits of Turkesterone?

Turkesterone pills have the crucial benefit of being significantly safer than anabolic steroids. Turkesterone does not attach to androgen receptors like anabolic steroids do, even though it has been proposed that they behave similarly.

Begins to Work Quickly

You want to see results from a supplement as soon as possible because if you don’t, you’ll probably quit using it. 68% of consumers claimed to have experienced Turkesterone’s advantages within the first four weeks, according to survey data from a Turkesterone Experience Review. This shows that you’ll probably notice gains in strength and performance within the first few weeks of supplementing.

In addition, a poll showed that 19% of those using testosterone reported its effects between weeks 5 and 8.

Increased Strength ; Muscle Growth

By boosting muscle protein synthesis, Turkesterone promotes muscular development. Leucine absorption into muscle cells is encouraged, and the mRNA translation pathway is optimized—this impact on protein synthesis results in a positive nitrogen balance, which also delays muscle breakdown. Additionally, evidence supports the idea that ecdysteroids like Turkesterone can raise ATP levels in muscles, increasing their capacity for energy and endurance during exercise.

This supplement has been proven to significantly boost strength and muscle mass in human subjects. Even more data points to similarities between the outcomes and those of androgenic steroids.

Over 70% of consumers who responded to a Turkesterone Review survey indicated a notable improvement in their athletic performance, strength, and muscular mass.

Encourages Muscle Recovery and Repair

A naturally occurring process called protein synthesis helps to heal muscle damage brought on by new or strenuous activity. Since ecdysteroids have been shown to raise protein synthesis by up to 20%, Turkesterone will probably help you recuperate from your workouts better.

No PCT Is Needed

Turkesterone has the additional benefit of eliminating the need for post-cycle treatment (PCT), as it doesn’t raise testosterone levels. Turkesterone is, therefore, not suppressed after usage, reducing the possibility of adverse effects and encouraging the maintenance of muscle mass.

How to Use Turkesterone

Turkesterone users frequently run an 8–12 week cycle to get the benefits of the hormone’s muscle-building properties. We recommend an 8–12 week cycle because, according to a Turkesterone survey, 87% of customers see the benefits of using it within eight weeks.

However, you can use this supplement indefinitely because it is neither androgenic nor suppressive. While taking testosterone pills, no PCT is necessary.

What Dosage of Turkesterone Should You Use?

The 500mg per day Turkesterone dose is advised. But most individuals take between 250 and 750 mg.

Stacking with Turksterone

Beta-Ecdysterone and Tongkat Ali are two substances that can be combined with Turksterone. These organic extracts may enhance the effects of Turksterone by promoting muscle growth, improving performance, and decreasing stress.

Does Turkesterone Work for Women?

Women shouldn’t avoid taking Turkesterone, according to studies. Turkesterone is safe for men and women because it doesn’t boost androgens (male sex hormones) like testosterone.

How Long Should You Take Turkesterone?

Most people use Turkesteronefor 8 to 12 weeks to monitor their development and results. Even though it isn’t a steroid and doesn’t call for a typical cycle (or post-cycle therapy), checking in 8 to 12 weeks after you begin will allow you to compare and contrast your development over time.

Where to Purchase Turkesterone

One of the best natural muscle-building supplements available is the Turkesterone supplement from German Pharma, which we sell at Prohormones UK.

Turkesterone can increase muscle mass, but it is not androgenic. Therefore, it has no steroidal adverse effects like gynecomastia, hair loss, mood swings, or acne.

Turkesterone can grow muscle, but it has several positive side effects, including a heightened sensation of well-being and a boosted immune system.

Final Thoughts

Turkesterone is a cutting-edge dietary supplement. Finding a new supplement that might provide potentially enormous improvements with few drawbacks is uncommon. Still, when you do, it’s probably because it’s not well recognized and may not have a lot of research behind it (yet).