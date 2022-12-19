EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Lauren Boebert Refuses To Explain Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Blindly Following’ McCarthy

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has a response to criticism from Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene about Boebert’s stance on potential GOP House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

“I’ve been asked to explain MTG’s belief in Jewish space lasers, why she showed up to a white supremacist’s conference, and now why she’s blindly following Kevin McCarthy and I’m not going to go there,” Boebert told the Daily Caller.

“The only person who can answer for Marjorie’s words and actions is Marjorie. Let me be very clear, I support President Trump. Period. President Trump is a friend and the leader of the Republican party,” Boebert added.

I’ve supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just barely came through by 500 votes. 1/3

“Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite,” Greene added. (RELATED: Rep. Kevin McCarthy Calls For ‘Church-Style Investigation’ Into Past FBI, CIA Abuses)

Boebert expressed her belief that there needs to be an “inside conversation” about McCarthy in response to a question about Greene’s endorsement of McCarthy.