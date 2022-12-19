Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Giovani Bernard Handles The Media Like A G After They Disrespectfully Hound Him

Gio is such a G for this.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew a 17-point lead against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 34-23 loss Dec. 18, which was mainly triggered by multiple turnovers in the third quarter.

One of those turnovers happened to be a botched fake punt that was mishandled by running back Giovani Bernard, which in turn caused quite the awkward interaction between him and the press in the locker room after the game.

Here are some angles of the media hounding Gio:

Bucs running back Giovani Bernard didn’t want to talk to the media about what happened on the botched fake punt. Here’s that interaction. Note: As reporters, it is our job to seek clarity on what happened, especially on the most pivotal play of a game. pic.twitter.com/snQSvLE5mA — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 19, 2022

#Bucs RB Giovani Bernard tries to dodge the media instead of answering questions about the botched fake punt. pic.twitter.com/CSWZSGEEs5 — PewterReport (@PewterReport) December 19, 2022

Now personally, I love aggression in my political reporters. It’s fun watching types like Peter Doocy of Fox News completely grill the Biden administration. And it was like that too when Donald Trump was president. It was always fun watching 45 flame each and every left-wing reporter in the room. No matter what side you’re on, it’s always fun.

With sports on the other hand, I don’t really care much for hounding players. Like, seriously, why are you whining for him to talk to you about a botched fake punt?

They were seriously disrespecting that man over a botched fake punt. (RELATED: Washington Commanders’ Fans Irate After Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin Asks For Courtesy And Immediately Gets Flagged)

Some may say, I should be defending the media since I’m in it.

That’s the beautiful thing about being a sports blogger though, I don’t have to go by the same rules as a reporter would. I don’t have to talk to any of these athletes, I give my opinion and collect my paycheck. Just imagine that though, making a living off of hounding somebody over a botched fake punt when he just got done telling you that his family was outside of the locker room waiting for him — I’ll stick to blogging.

Get that money, boo boo. No wonder people hate the media so damn bad.