REPORT: Qatar Airways Forced To Pay For Plus-Sized Influencer’s Therapy After Allegedly Refusing To Let Her On Flight

Qatar Airways was ordered to pay for a plus-sized model and influencer’s psychotherapy after allegedly refusing to let her board a flight earlier in 2022, Daily Mail reported.

Juliana Nehme, 38, was not allowed onto the flight because staff determined she was too big to fit into an economy class seat, according to Daily Mail. A court in Sao Paulo ruled Tuesday that Qatar Airways must pay for Nehme’s therapy so that she is able to deal with the emotional turmoil she endured due to the airline’s alleged refusal to fly her, Daily Mail reported.

Nehme was rude to the staff who checked her in at the airline, Qatar Airways alleged, according to the outlet. She claimed the staff at Beirut Airport fat-shamed her, according to an Instagram post from her account. (RELATED: Woman Says She Was Raped On Flight From US, Airline Confirms Its Aware Of Allegation)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliana Nehme (@juliananehme)

“I was extremely humiliated in front of all the people at the airport! All because I’m FAT! Shame on a company like Qatar to allow this kind of DISCRIMINATION against people! I’m FAT But I’m the SAME AS EVERYBODY!” she said in the post.

Nehme did not receive a refund on her economy class ticket, according to Daily Mail, and she allegedly was not allowed to fly without paying for a first-class ticket, which would provide her with a larger seat. She had flown in economy class through Air France and all went smoothly, which made her question Qatar Airways for their alleged refusal, according to Daily Mail.

Judge Renata Martins de Carvalho ordered the airline to pay for Nehme’s treatment, which will consist of weekly therapy sessions worth BRL 400 (about $77 USD) for at least one year, to be transferred into Nehme’s account, according to Daily Mail.

Nehme’s lawyer, Eduardo Barbosa, said the verdict is “a milestone in the fight against prejudice,” according to British radio station LBC.

“Qatar Airways treats all passengers with respect and dignity and in line with industry practices and similar to most airlines, anyone who impedes upon the space of a fellow traveller and cannot secure their seatbelt or lower their armrests may be required to purchase an additional seat both as a safety precaution and for the comfort and safety of all passengers,” the airline said in a statement, according to Daily Mail.

Qatar Airways did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.