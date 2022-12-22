Can The Middle-Class Survive Biden’s Economy? It’s Not Looking Good

President Joe Biden’s policies have undermined middle-class gains realized during the Trump era of economic prosperity. Unfortunately, the cure to Biden’s policy disasters will keep hitting the regular Americans where it hurts most, jobs and lending rates.

As inflation continues to be a red-hot 7.1%, the U.S. Federal Reserve is tasked with slowing the economy enough to get prices under control. The Fed uses its power over the baseline federal funds rate to lower costs. Recently it announced the highest baseline federal funds rate in 15 years, raising it to a range of 4.25% to 4.5% on Dec. 15.

The even weaker than expected Dec. manufacturing data released today, as well as the larger than expected decline in Nov. retail sales, provide more evidence of an economy already in #recession. Yesterday’s #Fed rate hike and continued #inflation will make this recession worse. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) December 15, 2022

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said that due to inflation in the U.S. remaining elevated, the Fed must continue taking bold action to deal with the higher food and energy prices burdening Americans. (RELATED: New Federal Regulation Could Devastate Coastal Communities)

“The Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time. In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments,” the Fed stated.

In the past 22 years, the Fed hasn’t raised the rate more than 25 basis points at a time, according to CNBC. Since March, the Fed has increased the baseline federal funds rate six times by at least 0.5%, with the last four interest rate hikes being .75% at a time. The continued increase of the baseline federal funds rate is making borrowing more expensive at a time when middle-class and lower-income Americans were forced through a pay cut.

The left-leaning Economic Policy Institute released a report highlighting the wage declines middle-low-income workers experienced in Biden’s economy in 2021. EPI analyzed earnings from the Social Security Administration on wage growth in 2021, finding that the bottom 90% of earners received the lowest share of wages on record, with the lowest percentage previously recorded in 1979 at 69.8%.

During the Trump Administration, before the pandemic hit, the bottom 90% of earners earned an average annual wage of $36,655. The average yearly salary rose slightly in 2020 for the bottom 90% of American earners to $36,660 but dropped in 2021 to $36,571, EPI reported.

“This slow progress for the vast majority of workers reaffirms the need to place robust wage growth and worker power at the center of economic policymaking,” EPI stated.

US wage growth has failed to keep pace with rising consumer prices for a record 20 consecutive months. This is a decline in prosperity for the American worker & the primary reason why the Fed will hike rates for the 7th time this year at tomorrow’s meeting. Charting via @ycharts pic.twitter.com/i8KlYBs5hR — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) December 13, 2022

The goal is to achieve a maximum unemployment and interest rate of 2%, but the Fed won’t begin lowering the baseline federal funds rate until inflation is under control. This causes middle-class and lower-income Americans to be priced out of borrowing money for things like mortgages due to federally inflated interest rates until inflation is under control.

Just before Biden took office in Jan. 2021, 30-year fixed-rate mortgages (FRM) averaged a historic low of 2.65%. As of Dec. 15, mortgage rates average 6.31% for a 30-year FRM and 5.54% for a 15-year FRM, according to Freddie Mac.

U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said the increased interest rates are causing American borrowers to be burdened with higher monthly payments.

“While the average monthly payment excluding taxes and insurance for borrowers taking out a conventional conforming 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was mostly stable throughout 2018 to 2020, it started to rise in 2021 and shot up in the first half of 2022, from $1,446 in December 2021 to $1,974 in June 2022– a 36.5 percent increase in a span of six months,” the CFPB stated.

During this same time, the average loan amount increased just 1.1%, pinning the increased monthly payment “almost entirely” on the increasing mortgage rates that rose from 3.3% to 5.26%, according to the CFPB.

#Fed downshifts to 50bp hike. Ups key rate to 4.5%, highest since 2007. Projected rates would end next year at 5.1%, acc to their median forecast, before being cut to 4.1% in 2024 – higher level than prev indicated. Investors prior to decision bet rates would reach ~4.8% in May. pic.twitter.com/o1iDojRwb6 — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) December 14, 2022

Hill columnist and business analyst Liz Peek predicted that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell would not be able to bring U.S. inflation rates down to 2% despite consistent historic rate increases in 2022. (RELATED: McCarthy, McConnell Beware: Poll Shows Dead Canary In The Establishment GOP’s Coal Mine)

“Six months from now, we will be in a recession and unemployment will be rising,” Peek wrote Tuesday. She believes pressure from Biden’s 2024 Presidential campaign will push Powell to announce that slowing U.S. inflation to 2% “is no longer a viable inflation target” by Q3 of 2022, adding that he will likely reveal a new goal of 3-4%.

“Why will he abandon his oft-repeated 2 percent guidepost? Because President Biden will be running for a second term and will be franticly pitching the success of his economic agenda — a ‘success’ that has left Americans pessimistic and poorer,” said Peek.

“In 2023, as consumers finally respond to rising rates and shrinking real incomes, the economy will nosedive,” she added. “Americans are plowing through the holiday season, determined to celebrate the waning of COVID-19. But they are running out of gas.”

Rising interest rates don’t just affect personal borrowings, like mortgage and auto loans, it also causes fluctuations in white-collar jobs. Reuters found that Amazon, Citigroup, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, and Phillips 66 are among industry leaders announcing job cuts or hiring freezes for professional and business services positions.

The Conference Board Measure of CEO Confidence survey found that 98% of CEOs are preparing for a recession in the U.S. over the next 12-18 months, with a majority reporting inflation playing a role.

“CEOs continue to experience inflationary pressures, with 59% reporting input costs over the past three months remained the same or rose with no easing expected by year-end,” said Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., vice chairman of the business council and trustee of The Conference Board. “Moreover, at the start of Q4, only 19% reported an increase in demand over the past three months–down from 38% in Q3.”

Andy Challenger, head of sales and media at outplacement services firm Challenger, told NBC that inflation rates are causing job cuts to investment banking divisions at finance firms because of decreased dealmaking.

“As interest rates have gone up, Americans are spending less on big ticket items. We’ve seen a lot of job cuts around mortgage origination and fintech firms in mortgages,” said Challenger. “And then also on the housing side real estate agents– cuts around finding, buying and selling property.”

U.S. employers announced 76,835 job cuts in November, which is “more than double the 33,843 cuts announced in October,” NBC reported. Challenger data indicates this trend is going to continue.

“I do think we’re kind of at the start – we’ve just come out of the last two years being the lowest period for layoffs in American history,” according to Challenger. “We were in such severe labor shortage, and now with the Fed raising rates, that affects all industries.”