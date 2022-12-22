Cookie Company Fined $60,000 For Violating Child Labor Laws

Federal investigators are fining eleven franchise holders of a Utah-based cookie company a total of nearly $60,000 for violating child labor laws.

Investigators found that 14-year-old children were working for too many hours and in “hazardous prohibited occupations” for minors across six states, the U.S. Department of Labor stated. The violations affected 46 workers at Crumbl Cookies locations in California, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Utah and Washington. (RELATED: Federal Court Orders Parts Manufacturer For Hyundai, Kia Motors To End ‘Oppressive’ Child Labor Practices)

The violations included franchise owners employing minors who worked longer and later than the law allows and who operated “potentially dangerous ovens and machinery.” The fines for the child labor violations totaled $57,854.

“Employers must ensure that part-time employment does not jeopardize the safety or education of young workers,” Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Betty Campbell said. “It is the responsibility of every employer who hires minor workers to understand child labor laws, and comply with them or potentially face costly consequences.”

In a statement responding to the fines, Crumbl said the company is “actively working to understand what has occurred at these specific store locations and will take appropriate action to ensure that all of our franchisees are fully compliant with the law,” according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Federal law stipulates that 14- and 15-year-olds in the United States cannot work more than eight hours per day or exceed more than 40 hours per work week. They are also not allowed to work before 7:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m., except from June 1 to Labor Day when they can work until 9:00 p.m. All workers under the age of 18 cannot work in hazardous occupations, as designated by federal law.

Crumbl Cookies operates franchised bakeries and dessert shops in 47 states with more than 600 locations.