Editor Daily Rundown: FBI Breaks Silence On ‘Twitter Files,’ Attacks Critics As ‘Conspiracy Theorists’

FBI BREAKS SILENCE ON TWITTER FILES… ATTACKS CRITICS AS ‘CONSPIRACY THEORISTS’ … ‘Attempting To Discredit The Agency’: FBI Responds To ‘Twitter Files’

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a new statement Wednesday following the latest “Twitter Files” dump.

The FBI accused the “Twitter Files” release as an attempt “to discredit” the agency by disclosing information on the FBI’s correspondence with Twitter in October 2020. Journalist Matt Taibbi revealed that the agency warned the previous executives at Twitter of a “hack-and-leak” by “state actors” surrounding the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop to influence the 2020 presidential election.

“The correspondence between the FBI and Twitter show nothing more than examples of our traditional, longstanding and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements, which involve numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries. As evidenced in the correspondence, the FBI provides critical information to the private sector in an effort to allow them to protect themselves and their customers. The men and women of the FBI work every day to protect the American public,” the statement began.

“It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency,” the agency concluded.

GOP SELLOUTS REWARD THE CORRUPTION… Republicans Poised To Approve Massive FBI Funding Boost In Wake Of Twitter Files Revelations

Republicans are set to approve a massive spending bill which includes billions of dollars in funding for the FBI despite recently leaked information which found the federal agency colluded with Twitter to censor users.

The bill designated $11.33 billion for the FBI “to investigate extremist violence and domestic terrorism,” according to a summary of the bill by the House Appropriations Committee. The total is reportedly $569.6 million more than the enacted levels for the 2022 fiscal year and $524 million more than the president requested.

The FBI reportedly paid Twitter $3.5 million dollars as compensation for staff fielding the agency’s requests between October 2019 and February 2021, as was revealed during Elon Musk’s ongoing “Twitter Files” series which leaked information showing Twitter’s hand in suppressing users. The files also revealed that the FBI had close relations with Twitter staff and was involved in the suppression of the New York Post article regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 election.

SPEAKING OF THE TWITTER FILES… CHUCK ROSS DIGS INTO 2020 COORDINATION BETWEEN BIG TECH, BIG MEDIA, & BIG BIDEN DONORS… CHUCK ROSS: Think Tank Funded by Pro-Biden Billionaires Colluded With Journalists and Big Tech To Kill Hunter Biden Coverage

Google cofounder Eric Schmidt contributed more than $2.5 million in 2020 to the pro-Biden Future Forward PAC. Craig Newmark, who founded Craigslist, gave $100,000 to Biden in 2020 and has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Democratic National Committee and other Democratic committees. Pierre Omidyar, the founder of eBay, has contributed to Democratic committees and gave $100,000 to an anti-Donald Trump super PAC. They, in addition to the Ford Foundation and Hewlett Foundation, gave more than $2 million to Aspen Digital in 2020.

Aspen organizers clearly urged reporters and social media companies to view any explosive stories about Hunter Biden with deep skepticism. An organizer of the event said that “a successful response to a hack and leak requires news organizations to blend one thing they’re good at—skepticism—and one thing they’re not—careful, slow deliberation.”

“Early cooperation among newsrooms turns out to be key,” Aspen organizer Garrett Graff wrote of the event on Oct. 7, 2020. He suggested that reporters “check with other news organizations” before publishing stories based on Hunter Biden emails. He also advised that news outlets speak with “intelligence agencies and law enforcement.”

BIDEN ADMIN PAYS TO TRACK DOWN ‘MICROAGGRESSIONS’ ONLINE… FREE BEACON: Biden Admin to Drop Half a Million on Artificial Intelligence That Detects Microaggressions on Social Media

The Biden administration is set to dole out more than $550,000 in grants to develop an artificial intelligence model that can automatically detect and suppress microaggressions on social media, government spending records show.

The award, funded through President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, was granted to researchers at the University of Washington in March to develop technologies that could be used to protect online users from discriminatory language. The researchers have already received $132,000 and expect total government funding to reach $550,436 over the next five years.

The researchers are developing machine-learning models that can analyze social media posts to detect implicit bias and microaggressions, commonly defined as slights that cause offense to members of marginalized groups. It’s a broad category, but past research conducted by the lead researcher on the University of Washington project suggests something as tame as praising meritocracy could be considered a microaggression.

ZELENSKY COLLECTS HIS CHECK… ‘Your Money Is Not Charity’: Zelenskyy Thanks Biden For Billions In New Aid During Congressional Address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered his second address to the United States Congress on Wednesday evening, thanking President Joe Biden and lawmakers for a new round of aid as his country defends against Russian invaders.

Zelenskyy not only thanked the U.S. for the billions of dollars in aid that has been given to Ukraine so far, but stressed the need for Washington to continue to stand by Kyiv as Republicans take power in the House of Representatives next year. He compared Ukraine’s defense to the Battle of the Bulge and reiterated that Ukraine remains “alive and kicking.”

“Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” Zelenskyy said. “Against all odds and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn’t fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking.”

Biden welcomed Zelenskyy to the White House earlier in the day, where the two leaders held a joint press conference and emphasized their shared commitment to fighting off Russian aggression. Zelenskyy’s speech was the second he’s given before Congress after virtually addressing the body earlier this year. Only Winston Churchill and Benjamin Netanyahu have addressed Congress more than the Ukrainian president.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT… ABSURD SPENDING PACKAGE FALTERS… FOR A MOMENT… POLITICO: Senate kicks government funding drama closer to shutdown deadline

Senators left the Capitol on Wednesday night without a critical deal allowing for votes on a $1.7 trillion government funding package, kicking the bill into Thursday and closer to a shutdown deadline.

Lawmakers are at a standstill over a proposed GOP amendment tied to a Trump-era border policy, which could force Democrats to take a politically tricky vote. It’s a U-turn from earlier in the day when leadership hoped the strong pull of leaving for the holidays would speed up passage of the mammoth bill on Wednesday, checking the final item off the Senate’s year-end to-do list before the chamber departs Washington until late January.

Though federal cash doesn’t expire until Friday at midnight, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has threatened to switch tracks and back a temporary funding patch into early next year if the upper chamber doesn’t clear the massive spending package by Thursday. […]

The biggest roadback stems from a proposed amendment offered by Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah that ties funding for the Office of the Executive Secretary at Department of Homeland Security to the Biden administration keeping Title 42, or Trump-era border restrictions tied to the pandemic. […]

“After getting literally everything they want in this 4,155-page monstrosity, the Democrats won’t give us an up-or-down vote on an amendment to preserve Title 42. Why? Because it will pass, and that terrifies them because they want chaos on the border,” Lee tweeted.

TRUMP RELEASES ANOTHER POLICY-FOCUSED VIDEO… ‘Our Country Is Under Invasion’: Trump Calls To Halt Amnesty And The Release Of Migrants In 2024 Policy Video (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump called to halt amnesty and the release of migrants into the U.S. in a 2024 presidential campaign video Wednesday.

The former president lamented the border crisis as border agents have grown increasingly overwhelmed by the rising number of migrants. Migrant apprehension numbers exceeded 2.3 million and have reached record-high levels in the first two months of the 2023 fiscal year.

“Far more illegal immigrants have entered into the United States in the last two years than in any time in American history and by a massive margin,” Trump said. “We’ve never seen anything like it. Our country is under invasion. Days ago, 16,000 illegal aliens were encountered crossing the border in a single 48 hour period. A colossal migrant caravan recently poured across the Rio Grande and into the streets of El Paso, Texas, and the people and the police didn’t know what to do about it.”

“It is truly a massive invasion. Any form of amnesty now would be a catastrophe,” he continued. “It rewards Joe Biden’s lawlessness and it rewards the criminal cartels and it rewards everyone who has broken the laws of our nation because they’ve never done anything to our country like they’re doing right now. Our country is being poisoned.”

TO MCCARTHY OR NOT TO MCCARTHY? … REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: If Republicans Want To Get Things Done, There’s Only One Choice For House Speaker …

REP. MATT GAETZ: Republicans Need A Real Leader, Not Kevin McCarthy

GOP RELEASES ITS OWN JAN 6 REPORT… TAGS PELOSI FOR SECURITY FAILURES… GOP Jan. 6 Appointees Release Report On Capitol Security Failure

Republican Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Troy Nehls of Texas, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and Rodney Davis of Illinois have released a report Wednesday following their investigation into security failures during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The lawmakers found that Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi were closely involved in security decisions during the lead-up to Jan. 6 and on the day of the riot.

Concerns from Democratic leadership about “optics” in the wake of Black Lives Matter riots prevented the early deployment of the National Guard, according to the report.

MORE… MIRANDA DEVINE: House GOP report faults Nancy Pelosi for Jan. 6 security failures

House Republicans issued a scathing report Wednesday exposing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s key role in the catastrophic security and intelligence failures that left the US Capitol vulnerable to a violent attack on January 6, 2021. […]

“Leadership and law enforcement failures within the U.S. Capitol left the complex vulnerable on January 6, 2021,” says the report, which is based on a trove of texts and email messages, and testimony from Capitol Police leaders and rank-and-file officers.

House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving, who answered to Pelosi as one of three voting members of the Capitol Police Board, “succumbed to political pressures from the Office of Speaker Pelosi and House Democrat leadership,” was “compromised by politics and did not adequately prepare for violence at the Capitol.”

SBF SAGA… FRAUDSTER’S ACCOMPLICES PLEAD GUILTY, COOPERATE WITH FEDS… SBF’s Former Business Associates Plead Guilty To Fraud Charges And Are Cooperating With Authorities, US Attorney Says

Former business associates of disgraced former crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried have pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them and are cooperating with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York, according to a statement by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams Wednesday.

Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda research and reportedly ex-girlfriend of Bankman-Fried, pleaded guilty to seven counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud, while Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX and former chief technology officer, pleaded guilty to four counts, including wire fraud, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing plea agreements. Separately, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Committee (SEC) brought charges for securities fraud against the pair, alleging that they were “active participants” in Bankman-Fried’s efforts to defraud investors on FTX, according to a complaint filed by the SEC Wednesday.

“As part of their deception, we allege that Caroline Ellison and Sam Bankman-Fried schemed to manipulate the price of FTT, an exchange crypto security token that was integral to FTX, to prop up the value of their house of cards,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in a press release. “We further allege that Ms. Ellison and Mr. Wang played an active role in a scheme to misuse FTX customer assets to prop up Alameda and to post collateral for margin trading. When FTT and the rest of the house of cards collapsed, Mr. Bankman-Fried, Ms. Ellison, and Mr. Wang left investors holding the bag.”

FTX STARTS CLAWING BACK THE MONEY… FTX Seeks To Reclaim Sam Bankman-Fried’s Political Donations

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is seeking to reclaim former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s political donations following his indictment by federal prosecutors.

Some recipients of contributions and other payments have already contacted FTX’s new management team about returning the funds, according to The Wall Street Journal. The payments came from Bankman-Fried and other former top executives who have since been fired, the Journal reported.

“To the extent such payments are not returned voluntarily, the FTX debtors intend to commence actions before the bankruptcy court to require the return of such payments, with interest accruing from the date any action is commenced,” FTX said in a statement.

Bankman-Fried donated $39 million to Democrats in the 2022 midterms, making him the party’s second largest donor, according to watchdog group OpenSecrets. He also donated small amounts of money to Republican political campaigns and affiliated groups.

DEMS SILENT ON RETURNING STOLEN MONEY… Dem-Aligned PACs Are Radio Silent On Returning Nearly $30 Million In SBF Donations

A trio of Democrat-affiliated Political Action Committees (PAC) that together received nearly $30 million from disgraced former crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, according to the Washington Post, have not yet announced whether they intend to return this money, and have not responded to inquiries from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Protect Our Future PAC, GMI PAC, and Vote Rev PAC received a combined total of just over $29.3 million from Bankman-Fried in the 2022 election cycle, according to the Washington Post. In total, Bankman-Fried donated just shy of $39 million to Democrat-aligned causes in the 2022 midterm election cycle, making him the second-largest individual donor to Democratic groups in the 2022 election cycle, according to finance watchdog OpenSecrets.

Protect Our Future, who received $27 million from Bankman-Fried, spent roughly $19 million on broadcast and media ads and roughly $1 million on media production for Democratic candidates and issues via the company Screen Strategies Media, according to OpenSecrets. Screen Strategies Media received a combined total of $52 million from more than two dozen groups aligned with Democratic candidates, with Protect Our Future donating more than three times the next largest donor, according to OpenSecrets.

J&B WHISKEY CELEBRATES TRANS’ING CHILDREN IN 3 MINUTE VIDEO… DAVID STROM: Another brand goes dangerously woke (VIDEO)

It is a heartwarming little film of 3 minutes, complete with disgustingly sappy music, warm lighting, and heartwarming family values. The “story” centers around a grandfather learning to apply makeup upon himself so that he can give his grandson the present of a makeover for Christmas.

He is of course all about embracing his grandson’s new identity, turning him into a girl before our eyes. Grandpa is helping him come out to his family. How nice.

Not nice. Horrible. […]

I cannot express how inappropriate this “commercial” is. First of all, it is totally creepy to have an older man turning his grandson into a “pretty” girl. The implications are disturbing on multiple levels, and while I am certain that J & B doesn’t want you to think of the sexual abuse in this context, it is impossible not to be reminded that adults often groom family members for their own sexual pleasure.

Incredibly stupid and insensitive, whiskey makers! Alcohol, old men, makeup, and younger boys don’t go together well, even if your intentions are good.