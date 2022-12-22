US

With Title 42 In Limbo, Cartels Illegally Smuggle In Hundreds Of Migrants Across The Southern Border

Cartels smuggled in hundreds of illegal migrants Wednesday after the Supreme Court temporarily halted the expiration of Title 42.

A pool of migrants crossed the border into Yuma, Arizona, around 3:00 a.m. after cartels transported and dropped them off, Daily Caller field reporter Jorge Ventura reported. Footage captured migrants paying a cartel member to smuggle them to the U.S. The smuggler then returned to Mexico. The majority of migrants appeared to be from Cuba and Peru.

A long line of migrants waited for several hours to be apprehended as the record-high number of migrants reaching the border overwhelms border officials. Migrants are currently waiting longer hours for processing after the Supreme Court imposed a temporary stay Monday on the expiration of Title 42, a Trump-era policy allowing migrants to be quickly expelled in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (RELATED: Thousands Of Migrants Form Lines At US-Mexico Border Awaiting The End Of Title 42) 

Migrants flooded the area around 4:00 a.m. as human smuggling operations increased.

“This is one of the more sophisticated human smuggling operations,” Ventura said. “This once again shows how much control the Mexican drug cartels have on this border. Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas continues to say that the border’s closed and the massive line shows different.” (RELATED: Manchin Says Ending Title 42 Is A Really Bad Idea) 

The lines grew as migrants waited over three hours to be processed as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday. The overwhelmed Border Patrol agents attempted to control the situation, but appeared unable to communicate with the large crowd.

“The humanitarian crisis shows no signs of slowing down in Yuma,” Ventura said.

Prior to the Supreme Court ruling on Title 42, approximately 2,000 migrants lined up at the border to await entry into the U.S. as they anticipated the expiration of the Trump-era policy. Title 42, which has allowed the expulsion of over 1.7 million migrants, has continued under the Biden administration.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at Monday’s press briefing that the end of Title 42 does not mean the border is open.

“It would be wrong to think that the border is open, it is not open,” she said. “And I just want to be very, very clear about that.”