Massachusetts Woman Arrested After Allegedly Killing Boyfriend With Antifreeze Ingredient

Prosecutors arrested a 64-year-old woman from Salisbury, Massachusetts without bail Thursday for allegedly using an ingredient found in antifreeze to kill her boyfriend.

First responders found Judy Church’s boyfriend, 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, in “obvious medical distress” the night of November 11, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said, CBS reported. (RELATED: Man Convicted For 1996 Murder Of California Student Kristin Smart)

After Church had called 911 at 8:02 p.m. to request an ambulance for her boyfriend, Fowler went to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, Boston 25 News reported. First responders then took him to Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, where his condition worsened, NECN reported.

An autopsy showed Fowler died of ethylene glycol poisoning, an industrial compound typically found in antifreeze, deicing fluid, and hydraulic brake fluid, the Medical Examiner said, according to NECN. Church will be back in court Jan. 23 for a probable cause hearing and was arrested without incident, CBS reported.

Church told the 911 dispatcher that Fowler “must have ingested something” because he could not stand and that he “was pulling the bedroom apart, and had a bloody nose,” according to court documents, NECN reported.

After Fowler died, Fowler’s son, also named Leroy, told police that his dad had a second girlfriend and would “go back and forth between these two women,” court documents showed, NECN reported. He said that Church did not tell Fowler’s family about the ambulance for 12 hours and that Church had taken out a life insurance police in Fowler’s name in 2021.

When detectives asked Church if they could talk to her about Fowler, she declined because her house was dirty, according to court documents, NECN reported. When they interviewed her on the sidewalk, her 26-year-old son Douglas Church said he believes Fowler could have been poisoning by carbon monoxide from the basement work he was doing.