Police Find 3 ‘Incendiary Devices’ At Jehovah’s Witness Worship Hall After Fatal Christmas Shooting

Three “incendiary deceives” were found at a Jehovah’s Witness worship hall in Thornton, Colorado, on Christmas after a married couple died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to police Sunday.

Police were called for a reported “structure fire” at Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, around 9 a.m. Sunday morning but arrived to find an adult male had shot and killed an adult female, according to a press release. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office Hazardous Material Unit is currently investigating three “incendiary devices” that were also found at the scene.

The couple was married but police declined to release their names until further information from the investigation was revealed.

“On a day that’s historically associated with joy, family and fun, we’re saddened to inform you of the following,” the press announcement released on Twitter stated. (RELATED: Shooting At Mall Of America Leaves One Dead)

The incendiary devices were neutralized and removed from the worship hall later that day, according to a second press release.

“Thornton PD is not looking for additional suspects at this time,” the updated press release stated. “No other people were injured as a result of this incident.”

Update to original news release… pic.twitter.com/MorlkVx5W0 — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 26, 2022

The deceased couple were members of Kingdom Hall which typically holds services at 9:30 a.m.; however, service was not taking place during the time of the shooting. Sherrelwood Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses released a statement regarding the “unprovoked attack,” according to the Denver Post.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and loss of life at our Kingdom Hall in Thornton,” the Sherrelwood Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses said in a statement. “We are cooperating with the authorities as they carry out their investigation into the event.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who have been traumatized by the heinous actions that took the life of an innocent victim and threatened the lives of many others,” the statement continued. “We are praying for the families of all those affected.”

The TPD, Adams County Hazardous Material Unit and the Thornton Worship Hall did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

