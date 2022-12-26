Editor Daily Rundown: Dems Sprint To Change Election Rules Before 2024

GEARING UP FOR 2024… DEMS SPRINT TO CHANGE ELECTION RULES, CRIMINALIZE SPEECH… ‘PERMANENT POWER IN STATES WHERE THEY CONTROL THE LEVERS OF ELECTIONS’ … NYT: Democrats, Feeling New Strength, Plan to Go on Offense on Voting Rights

Now it is Democrats, who retained all but one of the governor’s offices they hold and won control of state legislatures in Michigan and Minnesota, who are ready to go on offense in 2023. They are putting forward a long list of proposals that include creating automatic voter registration systems, preregistering teenagers to vote before they turn 18, returning the franchise to felons released from prison and criminalizing election misinformation. […]

[I]n Washington, D.C., the Supreme Court is weighing a case that could give state legislatures vastly expanded power over election laws — a decision with enormous implications for the power of state lawmakers to draw congressional maps and set rules for federal elections.

Democrats have widely interpreted that case — brought by Republicans in North Carolina — as dangerous to democracy because of the prospect of aggressive G.O.P. gerrymandering and the potential for state legislators to determine the outcome of elections. But it would also allow Democrats to write themselves into permanent power in states where they control the levers of elections.

FBI ASSIGNED AGENTS TO BE TWITTER’S HALL MONITORS… FBI Assigned Personnel To ‘Look’ For ‘Violations’ Of Twitter’s Own Policies, Docs Reveal

FBI personnel reportedly received assignments to “look” for “violations” of Twitter policy, which one former executive at the social media platform noted as “odd,” according to documents published by independent journalist Matt Taibbi Saturday as part of Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files.”

“Twitter executives noticed the FBI appeared to be aasigning [sic] personnel to look for Twitter violations,” Taibbi tweeted, noting an internal email from legal executive Stacia Cardille to Jim Baker, Twitter’s former deputy general counsel, who was fired by Elon Musk on Dec. 6.

Almost every report the agency made to Twitter was couched as a “possible terms of service violation,” Taibbi noted.

The volume of FBI requests was noted by employees at the company, who discussed the “odd” situation.

“They have some folks in the Baltimore field office and at HQ that are just doing keyword searches for violations. This is probably the 10th request I have dealt with in the last 5 days,” Cardille emailed Baker, according to a document released by Taibbi.

OMNIBUSSING IN MORE ILLEGALS… Here Are The Biggest Ways Congress’ Massive Spending Bill Will Be A Boon To Illegal Immigrants

Congress’ $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill includes a number of provisions that provide support to organizations that help illegal immigrants by providing shelter, legal support and other forms of aid.

The bill, which passed both chambers of Congress, includes funding to Border Patrol that can’t be used for expanding border security, while adding funds to a number of other programs that subsidize nongovernmental groups seeking to help illegal immigrants released into the country. The funding comes amid record numbers of illegal immigration, with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountering more than 2.3 million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022 alone.

“Rather than do anything to regain control of our borders, the omnibus is focused entirely on processing illegal aliens as quickly as possible and transporting them to already overwhelmed communities all across the United States,” Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) Dan Stein said in a statement shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation. “This massive spending bill effectively turns CBP into a federally administered travel agency for illegal aliens and saddles state and local governments with the costs of education, health care, housing and other basic needs for the endless flow of illegal aliens the Biden administration is waiving into the country.”

The bill includes over $1.5 billion for Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) “border management” efforts on the condition that the funding can’t be used for border security. The funds, however, can be used “for technology and capabilities to improve Border Patrol processing” of illegal immigrants, many of whom are released into the country.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVELY UNDERMINES TOP PERFORMING STUDENTS FOR ‘EQUITY’ … ASRA NOMANI: Top school principal hides students’ academic awards in name of ‘equity’

Last fall, along with about 1.5 million US high school juniors, the Yashar teen took the PSAT, which determines whether a student qualifies as a prestigious National Merit scholar. When it came time to submit his college applications this fall, he didn’t have a National Merit honor to report — but it wasn’t because he hadn’t earned the award. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation, a nonprofit based in Evanston, Illinois, had recognized him as a Commended Student in the top 3 percent nationwide — one of about 50,000 students earning that distinction. Principals usually celebrate National Merit scholars with special breakfasts, award ceremonies, YouTube videos, press releases and social media announcements.

But TJ School officials had decided to withhold announcement of the award. Indeed, it turns out that the principal, Ann Bonitatibus, and the director of student services, Brandon Kosatka, have been withholding this information from families and the public for years, affecting the lives of at least 1,200 students over the principal’s tenure of five years. Recognition by National Merit opens the door to millions of dollars in college scholarships and 800 Special Scholarships from corporate sponsors.

CELEBRITY-BACKED BAIL GROUP COLLAPSES AFTER SPRINGING DANGEROUS CRIMINALS… NY POST: Bail group shuts down after being sued for helping release serial offender who shot waiter

A California bail reform group backed by A-list celebrities has shut down after being sued for releasing a serial criminal who less than a week later tried to murder a waiter in Las Vegas.

The Bail Project — whose supporters include Danny Glover, John Legend and Richard Branson — announced it discontinued its operations due to restructuring in early December, 8 NewsNow reported.

Its closure comes after it posted a $3,000 bond for burglary suspect Rashawn Gaston-Anderson in December 2021.

Six days later, Gaston-Anderson shot Chengyan Wang 11 times in Chinatown, 8 NewsNow reported.

THE TRUE ECONOMICS OF CHRISTMAS… EJ ANTONI: The Economy Of Salvation

Everything is worth what its purchaser will pay for it, and God purchased our redemption with his own life — something incomprehensibly beyond measure. The value we should place on human life, therefore, should be equally beyond measure. Anything less is to devalue human life and indirectly reject God’s gift. By his life, death, and resurrection, Christ implicitly told the world that the human soul was worth a divine sacrifice, and nothing could be more valuable than that.

KRISTI NOEM’S CHRISTMAS GIFT IS PURE FLAMES… South Dakota Governor Receives A Flamethrower For Christmas…From Her Staff (VIDEO)

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s staff gave her a flamethrower for Christmas this year.

A video posted by RealClear Politics reporter Philip Wegmann on Twitter shows Noem wearing camo and using the flamethrower to torch cardboard boxes in front of a tractor and barn with an American flag on it. “Perfect!” she says, facing the camera.

Noem jokingly asked in December 2020, “Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list?” according to Wegmann. Her staff apparently remembered and bought her one in 2022.

KING CHARLES’ CHRISTMAS MESSAGE… King Charles Honors Deceased Mother Queen Elizabeth (VIDEO)

King Charles honored his deceased mother Queen Elizabeth II in his first Christmas broadcast as monarch Sunday.

It was the first time that someone other than the Queen delivered Britain’s annual Christmas Day broadcast since 1957. The new King thanked the public for showing “love and sympathy” to the Royal family in the wake of her death.

WINTER STORM ELLIOTT… NY POST: 46 dead as arctic blast continues to wallop US

Cutting a wide swath from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the Mexican border, the storm had killed at least 46 people as of Monday morning, NBC reported.

The brunt of the impact was felt in western New York, where Buffalo police confirmed 10 fatalities amid a “band of heavy snow.”

Blizzard-related deaths were also reported in 11 other states, including Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan, NBC reported.

Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin also saw casualties, the outlet reported.