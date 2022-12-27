Police Arrest Colorado Man Who Was Caught On Video Going On Racist Rant

Police in San Ramon, California, arrested a man Monday who was caught on camera going on a racist rant against two individuals filming a TikTok video.

Arine Kim and Elliot Ha were filming a TikTok video in a San Ramon In-N-Out Burger on Dec. 24 when Jordan Douglas Krah began harassing the duo, according to a statement from the San Ramon Police Department. The interaction was caught on camera, and the clip quickly went viral on social media.

Krah was booked on two counts of Committing a Hate Crime, according to police, and he remains in custody. He is a resident of Denver, Colorado, police added.

“You guys filming yourself eating? You’re weird homosexuals,” Krah appeared to say in the video. Krah then left and returned to lob racial remarks at the two, according to ABC7.

Press Release- Arrest made for Hate Crime pic.twitter.com/pHIsZoSZu5 — San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) December 27, 2022

“Are you Japanese or Korean?” Krah asked the male, as heard in the video clip. Upon learning he was Korean, Krah then said, “You’re Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend?”

“Normally I could spit in your face…that’s some Filipino shit,” Krah continued, according to the video.

POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN IN RACIST, HOMOPHOBIC RANT AT SAN RAMON IN-N-OUT Arine Kim and Elliot Ha told KPIX that they were trying some items off the secret menu, when the man approached them and started making the comments.@kpixtv @SanRamonPolice https://t.co/somLkjdc4V pic.twitter.com/nj2EzSE5nB — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) December 26, 2022

“The San Ramon Police Department strives to ensure everyone in our community feels safe and welcome. We will continue to take swift and diligent legal action against acts of hate to help create an inclusive place for all to live, work, and visit,” the police department wrote in its statement.

Another group said they, too, were targeted with racist insults by the same man, according to ABC7.

“We heard a guy parked in his car yelling from his window saying keep walking you need to get away from that store, ‘you’ve been the people vandalizing and robbing theses shops,” Abigail Halili told the outlet.

Halili also said the man called them “Filipino idiots” and that they “probably sell cocaine,” ABC7 reported.