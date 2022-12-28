LeBron James Caught On Video Smoking Hookah In Miami After Lakers Win Over Magic

This can only mean one thing … He’s coming back to the Miami Heat! (I wish)

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a 129-110 win against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 27, and with the Miami Heat up next on L.A.’s schedule at FTX Arena, LeBron James decided to celebrate the win over the Magic by smoking hookah at a Miami restaurant and lounge named Barsecco, according to TMZ.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the wee hours of Dec. 28, LeBron dropped in for a 15-minute pitstop.

So, don’t get me wrong, I personally can’t stand LeBron James. I haven’t liked him since he left my Miami Heat back in 2014, and my distaste for him has just progressively gotten worse since then. But man, I can’t lie. When I first saw this headline, I immediately got flashbacks to those glorious four years he gave us, and oh man, do I miss that joy.

Am I wrong for wishing that him hanging out in Miami is a sign that he’s coming back to the Heat?

Now obviously, I know that’s not going to happen. The only reason why he’s in my beloved 305 is because the Lakers have a game against the Heat Wednesday night. I get that. But man, let me dream.

I don’t even give a damn about him smoking hookah, I’m just over here dreaming of him getting back in a Miami Heat jersey.

I told my wife this, and she thinks I’m an absolute disgrace. She may be right. LeBron James is a prick. But can you blame me? (RELATED: Legendary Eastbay Is Closing Down, And A Part Of Our Childhood Just Died With It)

This man gave us four straight NBA Finals appearances and two championships.

I miss the glory, I miss it so bad. Why did you have to take it away, LeBron?

We were hated together!

Now, literally everybody (including us Miami Heat fans) just views you as a douche, which you are. And your team sucks on top of that.

Shame.