POLL: 2023 Will Be Economically Difficult And Politically Divided, Americans Say

A majority of Americans believe 2023 will be a challenging year, pointing to economic difficulty, political divide, crime and international discord as lead issues facing the country, according to a recent poll.

Of 1,803 respondents, 79% think Americans are headed into economic difficulty, 65% believe prices will rise, 63% believe stocks will fall and 53% predict unemployment will rise, according to the Gallup poll. Alongside economic hardship, 90% of Americans believe the country will remain politically divided, 72% think the crime rate will rise and 56% foresee strikes by labor unions. (RELATED: More Americans Feel Unsafe In Biden’s America: POLL)

When asked about international politics, 85% of respondents predicted discord instead of peace and 64% think the U.S.’ world power will decline, according to the poll. For Russia and China, 64% think Russia’s world power power will decrease due to setbacks in the war against Ukraine, and 73% believe China’s power will increase.

Majorities of Americans predict negative outcomes in 2023 for a host of economic, political, societal and international issues. https://t.co/B3NKdJ3Inv — GallupNews (@GallupNews) January 3, 2023

Along party lines, Democrats were more positive about 2023 than Republicans, according to the poll. Across 13 categories, Republicans were positive about only two categories, while Democrats were positive about five categories.

The shift in positivity is largely due to the sitting president’s political party, according to the poll. In past years, positivity has shifted between political parties. The shift is a “typical phenomenon” where Americans who identify with the sitting president’s political party are more hopeful for the future of the county, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19 and has a margin of error of 3%.

